Want to build your own NAS? You'll need one of these.

Storing data on a NAS enclosure is a great way of backing your data up in one location. Sure, it's possible to use a cloud-based storage service like you can from Google, Microsoft, and Apple, but that incurs a monthly subscription. Setting up your own NAS with large hard drives lets you save big in the long run, especially when you buy everything using the best Black Friday deals.

What makes a NAS server ideal for the home is the ability to offload all the media from your smartphones, tablets, PCs, and other devices. With a busy household user accounts can be created for each family member where they can have their own personal allocated storage, as well as the ability to utilize any available services and apps.

Best NAS hard drive Black Friday deals

If there were to be one deal that blew us away, it would be this colossal 20TB Seagate IronWolf Pro HDD for just $400. When looking at the price in terms of how much you're paying per GB, it comes to just $0.02. This flagship NAS drive is really all you need from Seagate if you have a lot of data to transfer from all your devices.

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf Pro Premium Pick $400 $630 Save $230 How does 20TB of storage space sound? That's precisely what you'd get with this Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS drive. This is the lowest we've seen this HDD. $400 at Amazon

The best part is using more than one, configuring a storage pool using a RAID for redundancy, and setting up some apps and services like Plex Media Server. You can then stream all your purchased movies and shows, show friends all your smartphone shots on the big screen, and much more.

But it's not just the 20TB Seagate IronWolf Pro that's on sale for Black Friday. Check out these other NAS HDD deals we came across:

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf (16TB) $270 $578 Save $308 Seagate's IronWolf Pro range of drives are premium options for NAS owners. Should you hae a larger enclosure to fill up with hard disks, the 16TB models here would be fantastic at storing all your data. $270 at Amazon

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf Pro (14TB) $270 $504 Save $234 The 14TB Seagate IronWolf Pro drive is designed for NAS where up to 24 of them can be installed inside the same enclosure. They're fast, reliable, and backed by a solid warranty. $270 at Amazon

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf Pro (8TB) $200 $290 Save $90 Seagate IronWolf Pro offers an upgrade path for those on standard NAS drives. These more powerful units are capable of transferring data quicker, thanks to larger caches and faster motors. This 8TB model also lets you store a lot of data. $200 at Amazon

Source: WD Western Digital Red Plus (8TB) Best Value $152 $250 Save $98 Western Digital's Red Plus range of hard drives are specifically designed for NAS applications. They offer excellent value with a balance on affordability and performance. They're backed by a lengthy Western Digital Warranty and are rated for heavier workloads than desktop drives. $152 at Amazon

Source: Toshiba Toshiba N300 (14TB) $312 $360 Save $48 This 14TB NAS drive from Toshiba may be more expensive than Seagate and Western Digital counterparts, but the company ensures all of its NAS drives run well. You've got a 7,200RPM motor, 256MB of cache, and more. $312 at Amazon

Picking which drive to buy and install inside your NAS enclosure is fairly straightforward. Simply make sure it's specifically designed for NAS — most manufacturers mention NAS in the model names — and select the capacity you require. It's worth bearing in mind RAID as this can affect how much usable space will be available.

Say you have a two-bay NAS server and want to install two 14TB NAS drives. Should you want to mirror the two drives in case one fails, you'll be down to 14TB of usable space since the other 14TB will be reserved as a backup by duplicating all stored data. This can be avoided if you have more than one full backup located elsewhere.

Larger enclosures that have more than two bays will require some form of RAID for redundancy, especially when you're dealing with pools that combine multiple drives. Thus, it's important to go slightly higher with drive capacities to factor in potential loss of usable space. And if you're looking for a NAS enclosure on sale, we rounded up the best TerraMaster deals.