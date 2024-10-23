The Narwal Freo Z Ultra enters the robovac market as a high-tech solution for household cleaning, boasting a range of features that cater to vacuuming and mopping needs. It certainly grabs attention with the promise of AI-driven performance and advanced hygiene-related capabilities. But after testing the device, it’s clear that while there are some strong points, the robot doesn’t entirely live up to its premium positioning. Let’s break down what works, and what doesn’t.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra 6 / 10 The Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum offers advanced obstacle avoidance, AI-driven cleaning, and unique features like water sterilization, but falls short with unreliable navigation and inconsistent cleaning results. It lags behind the competition and comes at a price that’s hard to justify. Pros Hygiene-focused features

High suction power

AI-based cleaning strategy

Tangle-free brush Cons Pricey

No extending mop/brush for edge cleaning

Price, availability, and specs

Price, availability, and specs

It doesn't come cheap

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is available for $1,500 in Galaxy Silver and Space Gray. It's sold at Amazon but also available directly from Narwal's site.

Specifications Dimensions 16.97x18.19x15.27 inches Brand Narwal Price $1,500 Surface Recommendation All Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Dust Bag Capacity（L） 2.5L Cleaning Modes Vacuum, mop Battery 5200mAh Suction Power 12,000Pa Mop Two rotating mop pads Brushes Bristled, tangle-free Obstacle detection Yes Mapping LiDAR Expand

What's good about the Narwal Freo Z Ultra?

Hygiene-focused features and low-maintenance design

Close

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra has impressive suction power, offering up to 12,000 Pa. This is comparable to the Dreame X40 Ultra, and among the highest on the market. With this, the Freo Z Ultra can pick up dust and debris from virtually any floor type and carpet.

The Freo Z Ultra also includes Freo Mode, which uses AI to adjust the cleaning settings and strategy based on the type of mess it detects. This adaptive approach allows the vacuum to optimize its cleaning process without constant manual adjustment, making it a convenient option for varied cleaning tasks. In addition, the robot can also automatically recognize dirty areas and clean them more thoroughly, similar to what the Dreame L40 Ultra and Roborock Qrevo MaxV do. This means you don’t have to worry about missed spots; the robot will detect and re-clean more stubborn messes.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra also comes with a TwinAI Dodge obstacle avoidance system, which does more than just avoid obstacles — it takes pictures of them and maps their locations, providing a clear view of how it navigates spaces.

When it comes to hygiene, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra stands out with dynamic electrolyzed water sterilization, which generates high-reductive antibacterial ions through electrolysis, ensuring thorough sterilization throughout its water system. It also boasts an auto dust bag drying feature, using active drying technology to handle and dry collected dirt, reducing the maintenance needed for dust bags. Lastly, it can compress dirt in the bag to maximize its usage and avoid frequent replacement.

The fully removable baseplate is another convenient aspect of the Freo Z Ultra; it can be easily cleaned in a sink, making routine maintenance more manageable than on other models. Additionally, the main bristle brush is designed to be truly tangle-free, an impressive achievement for this brush type. So, it's easier to handle hair and debris without manually cutting or untangling them.

What's bad about the Narwal Freo Z Ultra?

Lack of key features compared to competitors

Despite these strong points, the Freo Z Ultra has several significant drawbacks. First and foremost, its navigation leaves much to be desired. While it avoids obstacles efficiently, it struggles with positioning, especially in dark environments. During testing, it frequently followed inefficient cleaning patterns and even paused multiple times after getting stuck. This makes the robot unreliable for use when you’re not home or at night.

The results are mixed when it comes to cleaning performance. Despite the high suction power, the overall cleaning can be inconsistent. It sometimes leaves dust behind, and the edge cleaning feature tends to push debris away, leaving corners and edges less clean than they should be.

The Freo Z Ultra also falls short compared to its competitors in terms of features. Unlike other advanced models like the Dreame L40 Ultra and Roborock Qrevo Master, it doesn’t have an extending mop or flexible side brushes for more precise corner and edge cleaning. These are features that would have significantly enhanced its overall performance, particularly in homes with challenging layouts.

One of the more frustrating limitations is the lack of a built-in water tank. Without this, the mops dry quickly, forcing the robot to return to the dock frequently to moisten them. This not only increases the total cleaning time but also leads to higher water usage, which can be inconvenient and inefficient.

Finally, cost is an issue. The Freo Z Ultra's high price positions it as a premium product, but its inconsistent performance and lack of some key features might make buyers hesitate to invest their money.

Should you buy it?

A good fit for simple spaces, but limitations hold it back

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra has its strengths, particularly in obstacle avoidance, vacuuming power, and innovative features like AI to adjust the cleaning settings and water sterilization. If you value these aspects and have a straightforward cleaning environment, it could be a solid choice. However, the robot’s unreliable navigation, mediocre cleaning results, and lack of certain advanced features like extending mop pads make it less compelling compared to its competition.

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum that excels at edge and corner cleaning, the Freo Z Ultra might not be the best fit. It’s also important to consider the high price point, as you may find better value in other models that offer more advanced cleaning solutions. Ultimately, while the Narwal Freo Z Ultra brings some interesting ideas to the table, but falls short in key areas that matter for reliable and thorough cleaning.