In the world of smart home cleaners, Narwal has carved out a name for itself. If you prioritize hands-free floor care, particularly for hardwood floors, now is an excellent opportunity to explore the Narwal Freo X Ultra. It usually sits at a premium price (and for good reason), but right now, it’s $200 off, making it a sweet deal for a bot that does the dirty work so you don’t have to.

Amazon is currently serving up a solid deal on one of Narwal’s best robot vacuums for just $700. That’s 22% off its usual $900 price tag. If you’ve been eyeing one of these bad boys (and trust us, they clean like nobody’s business), now is the time to pull the trigger.

What's great about the Narwal Freo X Ultra?