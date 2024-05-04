When are boring old outdoor string lights not just boring old string lights? When they become an instantly addressable, highly networked light show able to blink in over 16 million colors while connecting to Apple and Google Home.

That’s what you get when you string up a set of Nanoleaf’s Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights, a $130 outdoor lighting system designed to turn your backyard or patio into a multicolored wonderland or, barring that, something cooler than it is now. Of course, there are plenty of other outdoor smart lights, so let's see if these light up the night.

Nanoleaf Multicolor Outdoor String Lights 7 / 10 The Nanoleaf string lights can upgrade your outdoor space with relative ease. The included app is a little buggy, but Apple and Google Home's connectivity makes using the lights far easier. They’re rugged, bright, attractive, and can shine in 16 million colors. Pros Easy setup

Versatile lighting

Good smart home connectivity Cons Heavy cabling and lights

The bulbs look ornate and could clash with decor

Nanoleaf app is buggy $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $130 at Nanoleaf

Price, availability, and specs

You can buy the Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights from Nanoleaf and Amazon. The standard kit is 49 feet or 15 meters long, and $200 gets you the 30-meter/98-foot kit. Nanoleaf offers a two-year warranty on the lights.

This is Nanoleaf’s first foray into string lights. They also offer a 45-meter kit for $280, which isn’t available yet.

Specifications Wi-Fi Yes Bluetooth Yes Brightness 55 lumens / bulb Water Resistance IP65 Water Resistant Lengths 15m/30m/45m Color Black Price 15m is $130/30m is $200 Temp Range -15℃ to +40℃ (5°F to 104°F) Compatibility Apple Home and Google Home

What's good about the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights?

Rugged design, easy setup

The two best things about these lights are the rugged design and ease of setup. The system is mounted on a long, black cable about 0.75 meters (approximately 2 feet) between bulbs. Like most string lights, little hoops are attached to each bulb for easy hanging. The bulbs are quite attractive if a bit baroque. They are made of crystal-clear poly(methyl methacrylate), also known as PMMA or Lucite.

This clear plastic is usually impact-resistant but can scratch easily and will definitely shatter if struck with a hammer. Unlike similar lights I’ve used, the cables are thick and rugged, and the bulbs are bold and very visible. This isn’t just a string of Christmas lights. Instead, Nanoleaf has made something that looks like a decorative but heavy-duty extension cord.

The Nanoleaf string lights come in a carefully-packaged box. Close

These lights connect to your local Wi-Fi network and are compatible with your Apple or Google Home apps. They come with a controller box near the plug, allowing you to turn them on and off and adjust the brightness.

The company also offers its app, Nanoleaf, which provides more granular control over the lights. For example, you can download scenes—Cozy Time, Energize, the flashy Lighting — and use AI to create your own scenes by simply describing one. Typing “circus fun” creates a rotating rainbow of colors that would feel at home under the Big Top, while “dinner in Barcelona” generates a mellow tan and white color scheme that would presumably be ideal for enjoying tapas.

Close

I did have some issues with the app, especially when trying to add an on/off schedule for the lights. The app consistently said that I had no devices, even though they appeared everywhere.

While I haven’t tested these in harsh weather conditions, Nanoleaf claims they will operate in temperatures ranging from -15℃ to +40℃ (5°F to 104°F). They are also sufficiently waterproof, and the thick cables and Lucite bulbs are durable against rain and sun. In short, Nanoleaf has made a good product and offers it at a slightly premium price. Stringing them over a patio yard is as simple as running them between poles and plugging them in.

What's bad about the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights?

A little pricy, but still worth it

As with any commodity product, how much do you want to pay for outdoor lights? Aside from a small bug in the Nanoleaf app that didn’t allow me to set up a lighting schedule, I found these lights to be a breeze to install and manage. So, the decision really comes down to price.

LED outdoor string lights cost about $20 or about $50 for multicolored, Wi-Fi-connected ones. If price is the deciding factor in your purchasing decision, then Nanoleaf’s lights are definitely more expensive. That said, you absolutely get a better user experience with these lights.

They are solidly built and nicely designed, and the Wi-Fi connectivity is top-notch. I have used several smart home devices, and having one work a few minutes after opening the box is a miracle. With Nanoleaf, you get a better product designed with the novice end user in mind.

Should you buy them?

The Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights are very good, especially if you are just starting your venture into smart home devices. You’re buying more than just a set of lights. You’re buying an easy setup, a powerful app, solid Home integration, and high-quality materials.

You can add extra length to the lights as needed so you can expand your system anytime. Other lighting kits offer similar features, but mostly, you’re just plugging one string into the next, and the apps included with many cheaper lights are buggy at best.

The bottom line is that you’re getting a lot more in Nanoleaf’s package, including excellent durability, solid and impact-resistant bulbs, and a simple and complete control app. You’ll also be able to hang these up and pair them in a few minutes, and with the included controls, lighting scenes, and even sound detection, you can really get a party going. Just make sure you don’t do something scary like creating an AI-generated scene entitled “Midnight in the Bog of Eternal Torment,” and you’ll probably have a good time.

Nanoleaf Multicolor Outdoor String Lights The Nanoleaf string lights can upgrade your outdoor space with relative ease. The included app is a little buggy, but Apple and Google Home's connectivity makes using the lights far easier. They’re rugged, bright, attractive, and can shine in 16 million colors. $130 at Nanoleaf $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy