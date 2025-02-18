Summary Nanoleaf's SmarterLife pricing reduces costs by 20% or more, ideally making its smart lighting more accessible.

Reducing prices is a result of a two-year company optimization effort to remain competitive in the market.

Lowered prices are already in effect and may expand consumer accessibility to Nanoleaf's pricier products.

Nanoleaf is a popular smart lighting company offering a wide selection of LED products reviewed by AP, but at a time when the word tariff has everyone worried prices are about to spike on consumer electronics, Nanoleaf has just announced (per The Verge) it's lowering prices on its more expensive hardware. The company has labeled this permanent reduction as the SmarterLife pricing initiative, the result of a two-year effort to optimize processes across the company, ultimately ensuring its pricier smart lighting is more accessible to consumers.

Related Best smart lights in 2025 Smart lighting adds character and ambiance to any space

SmarterLife pricing brings lower costs to consumers

Many products are 30% off or more, permanently

Nanoleaf's permanently reduced pricing is live right now; you can hop on over to its store to be treated to a long list of products that are now cheaper than they were yesterday. As a matter of fact, the majority of reduced prices appear to be 20% off or more. Take, for instance, the Blocks Combo XL Smarter Kit in the image above. It used to retail for $250, but now it's available for $200.

This price-cutting is a result of cost-cutting after Nanoleaf spent two years reoptimizing company structures, which is how it claims to be bringing prices down. Of course, competition is stiff in the smart lighting space, with companies like Govee out there nipping at Nanoleaf's heels, which could also be why Nanoleaf is so interested in reduced pricing. Either way, the consumer wins, and just as claimed, lower prices will expand accessibility.

At the end of the day, the permanently lowered prices that are part of Nanoleaf's SmarterLife pricing initiative should help shift some of the company's pricier products.