Nanoleaf Shapes Light Panels $100 $200 Save $100 The Nanoleaf Shapes are sold in triangle, mini-triangle, and hexagon configurations. Designed to look cool when the lights are on or off, you’ll be able to use voice commands, touch gestures, and the Nanoleaf app to control these LED panels. With up to 16 million different color options and numerous lighting presets, there’s no shortage of illumination options. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

We've seen plenty of smart home setups using bland automated lighting systems. Sure, you may have an RGB bulb or two that can set the mood during the holidays, but what if you want something that's really going to blow your socks off. The Nanoleaf Shapes Light Panels probably need no introduction, but just in case you've never heard or seen them, these are a must-have if you're looking to really jazz up the illumination in your place, making them a perfect purchase as we head towards Christmas.

They are offered in a number of shapes, with this specific kit coming in hexagons. They can be arranged in the pattern of your choosing, which is half the fun, and you can even set up the colors and patterns as well. The only problem is that the Nanoleaf Shapes Light Panels are usually pretty expensive, coming in at $200. Luckily, Cyber Monday is knocking quite a bit off this seven-piece kit, dropping the price by 50%, coming in at just $100. Best Buy has the lights listed at $100, while Amazon has them at $140 — but tick the $40 coupon box on the product page and you'll get the same final price.

What's great about the Nanoleaf Shapes Light Panels?

As you can probably already tell from the images and video, these lights are more than just your average smart bulb or even LED strip lighting. In addition to the unique shape, they are also easy to use, giving users the freedom to really create a pattern that's all their own. The seven-panel kit is just the start too, with the upper limit on designs set to 500 panels.

Naturally, you can change the color and motion or even create transitions. There are also scenes and other elements that can be controlled as well through the app. The best part is that it's all so easy to set up, with no drilling required for installation. You can even set schedules and have them activated using smart home assistants for a hands-free experience.

These are some of our favorite smart lights, and can now be had for $100 less than usual. So if you want to make changes to your home with some awesome lighting, grab a set or two. Or if you want to check out some other options, we have some great lighting recommendations as well.