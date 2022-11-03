Nanoleaf is probably best known for its geometrically shaped accent lights mounted on the walls of many YouTubers, but the company also offers great regular smart bulbs and light strips for those of us who are just a little less eccentric. These products will also be among the first to support Matter, as Nanoleaf announced as part of the big November 3 Matter launch event in Amsterdam.

The company unveiled four new lighting products: There are new A19, GU10, BR30 bulbs and a revamped lightstrip. The new entries to the company’s Essential lineup offer the same capabilities that you know from other Nanoleaf products. They offer more than 16 million colors and bright white color temperatures ranging from 2700 to 6500K. Using the Nanoleaf app, you can also use the new products to play color-changing lighting scenes.

What’s more exciting than all this is the Matter capabilities these products include. The Nanoleaf lights can be controlled with the voice assistant of your choice—Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple’s Siri. Matter controllers like them and other apps can also be used to set up routines and schedules, allowing you to automate how your lights work throughout the day.

The new products will be among the first to support Matter, though Nanoleaf is far from the only company finally launching compatible smart home products. With Matter 1.0 supporting plugs and outlets, HVAC controls, shades and other window coverings, safety and security sensors, and door locks, you can look forward to a lot more product announcements from all kinds of smart home companies.

The new Nanoleaf lights will be available around the globe in early 2023 in Nanoleaf’s online shop. Prices will range from $20 to $100. Other than these four new products, the company also teased that it has more Matter lights in store for CES 2023, which will take place from January 5 to 8, 2023.