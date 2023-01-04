We've heaped plenty of praise on Nanoleaf — one of the best names to have in your smart home — for its vivid geometric tile lights you can mount on your walls to give any room the right mood anytime. With the Matter interconnectivity standard firmly established and CES 2023 on, the company is officially taking those tiles to places they haven't actually gone before.

Before we head there, let's focus first on Nanoleaf's 4D light system which comes with a 5-meter lightstrip, some snap-on brackets and adhesive, and a screen mirroring camera that can clipped to the top or bottom of your favorite TV — two kits are available: one for 55-65" panels; the other for 70-80" panels.

If you're looking for backlighting synced to all of the on-screen action or for another element to sync up with your house full of Nanoleafs, 4D will do it for you. You'll need to program the 50 zones on your lightstrip to make sure your favorite gradients appear the way they're supposed to, but it'll integrate neatly and easily afterwards through Nanoleaf's Sync+. And yes, 4D supports Matter.

Availability details for Nanoleaf 4D will be announced closer to launch sometime in Q2.

Away from the walls, the company is starting off its new Skylight series of modular light tiles that can mounted flush against the ceiling with a square design. I know, I know, there are ways to mount your Canvas and Shapes and whatnot up on the ceiling, those Twitch streamers make it pretty clear. That said, if you're looking for a light fixture for your living room or entryway, wall space probably isn't the most useful for those situations and that's where Skylight comes in.

You'll get all the joys of RGBW LED lighting — from the ends of the color spectrum to different temperatures of white — but from above. Each tile includes Sense+ sensors that can track ambient light and motion, opening up so many possibilities for automation routines. Skylights also support Matter and can even act as a Thread border router, so even if you've got non-Nanoleaf lighting gear, you do get some continuity and convenience in controlling your entire smart home at once.

More details on Skylight are due with a launch in Q3.

The company is also refreshing this quarter its Essentials portfolio with its A19, BR30, GU10, lightstrips and Recessed Downlight designs gaining Matter support. If you own bars or panels from the Shapes, Elements, Canvas, and/or Lines series, you'll receive a software update later this year that will enable Matter support on all that gear. Thread Border Routers are available on Shapes, Elements, and Lines.

Finally, if you don't want to have to keep your phone or tablet on to control your lights, you can pick up the new Matter-compliant Sense+ Smart Light Switch, Wireless Smart Light Switch, and, if you need Matter to reach a dead corner of your house, the Nala Learning Bridge which acts as both Thread Border Router as well as nightlight.

All Nanoleaf products that can serve as a border router can also act as a Nala Bridge — that is, a node for the Nanoleaf Automation Learning Assistant. Nala is supposed to pick up on your favorite lighting habits and go on to turn on certain routines all by itself when you would want to have them.

The new switches and bridge are also set for a Q3 push.