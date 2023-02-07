Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $169 $350 Save $181 Satisfying, stainless-steel construction wrapped around powerful hardware and a great-looking screen made the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a great proposition when it first hit the market. Today, it remains an excellent high-end smartwatch, especially considering it's available at half price right now. $430 at Best Buy $169 at Amazon

Wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers run the gamut from cheap, tiny, and specialized to costly and full-featured, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic combines some of the best aspects of both extremes. The 42-millimeter version is a great size for most people, and it sports a wide range of features for both monitoring health and conveniently accessing entertainment and time management apps. Even though it's been supplanted by the Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic remains a stellar smartwatch, particularly when you can find it at a discount — like today!

Why we love the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

You can spend $500 or more on a smartwatch if you really want, but the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is evidence that you don't need to, especially not right now. It's one of Samsung's first Wear OS watches, but its performance is identical to the newer Galaxy Watch 5 series. The Watch 4 Classic features a classy design barely distinguishable from a non-smart luxury watch; its premium steel body looks and feels like a quality timepiece, and the rotating bezel adds functionality that, we're sad to say, was eliminated with the next-generation Galaxy Watch for some reason.

Now that it's on sale for just $170 (a discount of over 50%), no other high-end smartwatches even come close to competing in value. Where we once questioned upgrading from the standard Watch 4, there's no argument as long as this deal is live. For a moderate investment, you'll be extremely happy with this versatile, do-it-all smartwatch for years to come. Also make sure to personalize your new Watch 4 Classic with one of the many great smartwatch straps available for it. And you don't have to worry much about getting the right lug width, since nearly all Galaxy smartwatches support most 20-millimeter bands.