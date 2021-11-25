When Google and Samsung partnered up to announce the next evolution of Wear OS, we were all wondering just how many existing Android smartwatches would be upgraded to the new platform. As it turns out, very few will get the update, but two of Mobvoi's most recent wearables are among the lucky ones. The TicWatch E3 and Pro 3 belong to an exclusive (read: short) list of Wear OS watches we'd actually recommend buying, and they're currently 30% off, but only for the next 14 hours at the time of writing.

For $140, the TicWatch E3 is a steal — it's not as fully featured as the Pro 3, but it's got all of the essentials. The fact that it uses a Wear 4100 chipset is a huge plus, and since it will be updated to Wear 3.0 next year, you can rest assured that you'll get the best software experience down the line. In our review, we liked the performance and battery life, and even though the screen isn't the best around, you can probably live with that for $140.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is the cheapest we've seen it at $200, and as we pointed out in our review, it's one of the best Wear OS devices on the market. Since it was the first watch to launch with Qualcomm's newest Wear 4100 chipset and will get the swanky new firmware update sometime soon, it's future-proofed in a way that many rivals are not. The specs sheet includes 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, an IP68 rating, and an AMOLED dual display that means it can shut off most of its non-essential functions to eke out up to a month of battery life. ?tag=androidpolice-20

Both of these deals end today, so don't wait around. If you're in the market for a Wear OS watch but these don't float your boat, check out similar deals on the Galaxy Watch4 or Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches.

