Google's Pixel Watch 3 is one of the most anticipated Android smartwatches of the year. With the device potentially poised to be teased at the upcoming Google I/O event in May, more rumors and speculation have already begun to circulate about Google's latest wearable. Meanwhile, as users eagerly await more details about the Pixel Watch 3, a mysterious device from Google has appeared in an FCC listing and stolen all the attention.

Seen by 9to5Google, the FCC listing for Google's unknown Wear OS-powered smartwatch indicates that the tech firm might be working on a new wearable that's not directly related to the Pixel Watch 3. It's safe to say the device is running Wear OS, as the instructions provided by the FCC on how to read the on-device FCC E-label align with the current Pixel Watch series, meaning all devices have a similar route to view the data.

There's an off chance Google might be working on a midrange Pixel Watch

Given that the Pixel Watch 3 is reportedly scheduled to be released this fall, its FCC listing would be expected to become public in late summer at the earliest. Additionally, the recently spotted Google smartwatch apparently doesn't feature UWB connectivity, which is against what we've already heard about the Pixel Watch 3. The mysterious product with model number G4SKY seemingly launches in a single variation with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE connectivity.

To this day, no sources have ever suggested Google might be working on a new smartwatch alongside the Pixel Watch 3. Meanwhile, looking at the history of the technology world, when companies compromise some premium features of a trendy device, it indicates that a cheaper variant of the same device might be on the way.

One possibility is that this might be a Fitbit-branded smartwatch running Wear OS — either that or Google could have a so-called "Pixel Watch 2a" under development. If the latter ends up being the case, kudos to Google for keeping a Pixel device away from tipsters' eyes until now. What reinforces this speculation is that Google has already confirmed it's working on a Pixel 8a device as an affordable version of its best-selling Pixel 8 phones.

That said, Google I/O 2024 could be a venue for the firm to reveal its latest affordable products while scheduling the premium products for launch in the fall. More details about Google's mysterious smartwatch might surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.