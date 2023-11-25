myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control $17 $30 Save $13 We like this myQ Smart Garage Control unit from Chamberlain for a few reasons. It's easy to DIY install, it's loaded with features, and right now it's on sale for just $17. $17 at Amazon

Imagine you are going out of town for the holidays, and about halfway through your flight you feel your stomach drop, "I forgot to close the garage door." Panic sets in. Not only is your vehicle, lawn equipment, and everything else in your garage now exposed and easily accessible to the outside world, but you can't remember if you locked the door that leads from the garage to your house.

What do you do? You could call a neighbor, if you know them well enough to have their number, or a nearby friend or family member. Or, if you were smart enough to spend $17 on this Cyber Monday deal, you could simply tap a button on your phone, and then kick back and enjoy the remainder of your flight.

Why you should buy the Chamberlain Smart Garage Control on Cyber Monday

Chamberlain makes some of the best smart garage door openers on the market, and we like this particular model because it's inexpensive and easy to install. It works with most garage door openers made after 1993, and there is no hardwiring required. But don't let the price or simplicity fool you, this unit does just about everything you'd want a smart garage door opener to do.

It has a mobile app that lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere you have Internet service, and you can set up a schedule so that the door will open and close at set times every day. It will also send you alerts to let you know when the door was left open, and you can easily share access with friends and family. Plus, it supports the Amazon Key delivery service, meaning your packages and groceries can be left safely inside your garage.

There are obviously more expensive smart garage opener options, with built-in cameras and deeper smart home support, but for most people this unit will more than suffice. It's going to save you time—no more circling back to the house to make sure you closed the garage door—it's going to give you peace of mind, and it's going to do it all for just $17. Take advantage of this limited-time deal before it expires.