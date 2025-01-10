Your changes have been saved MyCharge AMP Prong 5K $19 $40 Save $21 The MyCharge AMP Prong 5K is an all-in-one charger and power bank that can charge your phone not only by plugging the charger into the wall and its USB-C cable into your phone but also when away from an outlet since this device houses a 5,000mAh battery pack. $19 at Best Buy

Keeping your devices charged when away from home can sometimes be a challenge, which is why things like battery packs exist, with plenty to choose from. The thing is, you have to carry the pack, its charger, and some cables to ensure you can use the battery pack when out of the house, which can be inconvenient while cluttering your bag. The MyCharge AMP Prong 5K looks to fix this issue by building the power brick right into the battery pack. Talk about convenience, and since this battery pack offers 5,000mAh, you can easily top off your devices while on the go, essentially clutter-free.

Typically, the MyCharge AMP Prong 5K retails for $40, but you can take more than half off with this awesome discount at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $19.

Related Best power banks in 2025 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

What's great about the MyCharge AMP Prong 5K

Source: MyCharge

First and foremost, this is a very portable power bank, all thanks to its built-in prongs that allow it to plug into a wall charger with ease, with no need for any extra peripherals. The built-in USB-C cord is also a nice touch; one less thing you have to remember to carry. Plus, there's a USB-C port built-in, so you can actually charge two devices at once. The battery pack can output 12W, ensuring you can top off your devices somewhat quickly.

So, if you've been looking for a battery pack that forgoes the clutter while remaining very portable, the MyCharge AMP Prong 5K is an excellent choice, and since you can save more than half off the retail price, now is the best time to jump during Best Buy's current sale.