I can admit that I was skeptical of smart home products for a long time. I just didn't see the point, or perhaps I didn't want to. This all changed when I picked up my first basic Nest Thermostat back in 2020, where the convenience of controlling my home's temperature finally sold me on the usefulness of smart home gear. I have since upgraded to the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) for its extra features and polish, and with that upgrade, I also expanded my smart home with a Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) to keep an eye on package delivery while I work, and I must say, the convenience this has added to my life has me already eyeballing the Nest Cam with floodlight for my backyard.

Slowly but surely, my smart home is growing smarter with each additional purchase, which brings me to the point of this post. Both the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) and Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) are currently on sale for Black Friday. And since I consider these two products to be two of my best purchases this year (unexpectedly so), I wanted to share why so that others may get in on the fun at a lovely discount.

Google Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen)

Both models are 44% off

The first thing you need to know about the Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen) is that there are two versions. One with a battery and one that is powered by wire. I chose the wired version because I know I have the necessary wiring to support the smart doorbell and my indoor chime. You may not, and in that case, you'll want to purchase the battery version (which can also be powered by wire). The second thing you should know is that Google offers four different colors for the Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen), ensuring you can match the smart doorbell to your house's trim/siding. I went with the linen unit because my house is made of yellow brick with brown and khaki trim, matching much better than I expected, an attention to detail that I appreciate having such an option.

I would also be remiss not to mention how much use I've gotten out of the Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen) since I installed it a few months ago. I work from home, on my computer all day, often with music drowning out the noise of my neighbors. This created a situation where I could miss my doorbell whenever a package was getting dropped off, and since I need to receive a lot of packages for work, this proved to be a problem. No longer so, now that I get an alert every time someone gets close to my front door. Heck, my dog has caught on to these alerts and now rushes to the door anytime my phone dings the familiar Google chime. I've yet to miss a package since the installation, which was the point, so I'm a happy customer with a dog that is more than chuffed she gets an alert every time somebody brings a fresh cardboard box to the house for her to rip into.

I'm also pretty cheap, which means I don't pay for the optional subscriptions. This leaves users like me with 3 hours of video storage. I'm fine with this setup, but you may wish to store video for longer, which means you'll have to pay for a Nest Aware subscription if you want 30 or 60 days of video storage, ranging from $8 a month to $15 a month. Point being, I find my Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen) plenty useful without the sub, but you may have other plans, which could mean added costs.

All in all, my Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen) is one of my favorite purchases I made this year, and you can snap one up during Black Friday while saving $80, bringing the $180 device down to $100, which is a great deal. So, if you've been trepidatious about making your home smart, take it from a skeptic; the convenience some of this tech brings can't be beaten.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

Take $50 right off the top

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) 8.5 / 10 $230 $280 Save $50 Google's fourth-generation Nest Thermostat offers some pretty hefty hardware improvements. With a rotating ring and push controls, it makes for a premium-feeling smart thermostat that looks great on the wall. Three colors to choose from to better match your decor and a separate temperature sensor is included so you can dial in your temperature better, no matter the size of your home. $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $230 at Google Store

My favorite purchase this year may have been the Nest Doorbell (2nd gen), but without experiencing the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) I likley wouldn't have made the jump. Now that I've been using the thermostat for a little over two months, I can't imagine not having one. The convenience of being able to set my temp from my phone is awesome, and creating schedules ensures everything is always set the way I want. I also enjoy the tactility of the unit itself, where you can twist the face to turn temp up or down, with a delightful click when you press in the device to select options from the menu. It just feels good to use, and since it looks great on the wall, it's very much a welcome addition to my dining room.

I also appreciate that you get a seprate temperature sensor in the box, which I installed on my second floor to ensure my entire house hits the temps I want, not just my first floor. And thanks to the extra smart features that come packed in, like the Sunblock feature that can sense if the sun is beaming on the thermostat, rightly ignoring the extra heat in the temp sensor in order to continue providing the correct temperature, an actual issue I've had that the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) fixes. Pretty cool.