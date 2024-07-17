Carl Pei-led Nothing is primarily known for its (controversial) marketing and Nothing phones. However, the company started with a pair of earbuds, and while they might not get as much limelight as other premium wireless earphones, they stand out for their design and sound quality. With the Nothing Ear (2024), the company knocked it out of the park, delivering excellent sound quality and ANC in an affordable package.

I switched to the Nothing Ear from the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earlier this year and could not have been happier. For $149, the earbuds provide stellar value for money. And this Prime Day, you can get them for a fantastic price of $119. If that's above your budget, the Nothing Ear (a) is down to $79.

The Nothing Ear (2024) is not as sleek as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro I used previously. While the design is polarizing, I like how stealthy the earbuds look in black. Plus, there are benefits to this stem design, which Samsung also probably realized and switched to with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The Nothing Ear fits more securely in my ears and doesn't tend to fall off when I am working out.

Thanks to their snuggly fit, the Nothing Ear passively blocks a lot of noise. While the ANC is also much improved from the Nothing Ear 2, I found them similar to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The latter also has an edge in sound quality, especially in detail reproduction and bass.

Where the Nothing Ear shines is with additional features like Fast Pair, customizable equalizer, in-ear detection, and dual connection. Almost all of these features are missing from the Buds 2 Pro. Its controls are also easier to use: a pinch to control media playback or answer/end a call. A double pinch will reject an incoming call or skip to the next track. In comparison, the Buds 2 Pro's touch controls are finicky and unreliable.

Given the excellent sound quality and features, you'd expect the Nothing Ear (2024) to cost more than $149. For Prime Day, you can get this excellent pair of earbuds for $119 — a sweet $30 off its MSRP.

While this might not seem like a big discount, it makes a great pair of earbuds that already stand out for their fantastic value for money even more affordable. Considering how happy I am with them, I can't recommend them enough, especially at their discounted price.

If you are looking for affordable earbuds, there's nothing better than the Nothing Ear (a). They are our pick among a hoard of cheap true wireless earbuds, standing out for their comfortable, snug fit and decent sound quality. They won't blow you away with their bass or details, but you can't complain about the sound quality for general use.

The lack of wireless charging and advanced EQs are the only notable bummer, but they should not hold you back from owning a great pair of wireless earphones. What's impressive is that the Nothing Ear (a) delivers all this and more for just $100 — you can't find anything better in the same price range. This Prime Day, though, you can get the earbuds for an even lower price of $79, making them one of the best Prime Day earphone deals this year.

