Netflix has been trying to push some features on users that may not be as popular as the company thinks. For instance, the ability to rewatch movie trailers instead of the movies themselves isn't something you'd expect to need its own dedicated area. Luckily, Netflix has decided to move a lot of these fringe features to one place, but the change does come with some side effects.

Netflix today announced that a new tab called My Netflix is coming to the main menu in the app and will hold multiple different lists. Downloads, shows and movies you've liked, trailers you've watched, and reminders you've set will all be tucked away in this area.

This could have been a good way to clear up the least popular sections and keep the ones users most likely go to, but some very useful lists have also been added to My Netflix, presumably to entice you to visit the tab. Shows and films that you've saved to My List will appear here, as well as things from your Continue Watching and Watch It Again recommendations. Thankfully, the main Home tab will still have dedicated rows for Continue Watching and Watch It Again, however.

The My Netflix tab will change and become more attuned to you the more you interact with it. To use an example Netflix gave, if you're adding an action thriller like Extraction 2, or liking every season of Bridgerton, you will see more titles like these in the My Netflix tab. While that doesn't sound much different from the existing Recommended Based On Your Watch History and Recommended Based On Your Likes lists, the My Netflix tab may work like a combination of the two. At least we're getting another easy place to find content now that the shuffle play option is dead.

This update is out for iOS starting today and will be rolling out to Android in "early August." So enjoy the easy access to the My List section while you still have it — pretty soon, you'll need to head over to the My Netflix tab to see shows you saved to your watchlist.