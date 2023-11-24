I've never really cared what kind of webcam I use, at least not until recently. After all, just about every device I own comes with a camera or two, from my drawer of camera phones and tablets, to laptops, e-readers, and gaming devices. There's no shortage of cameras built into the tech I use, and yet I still went out of my way to find a quality web camera for work meetings and general streaming earlier this year. My choice after plenty of research was the Razer Kiyo Pro, and after using it for a year, I can confidently say it's a great camera I don't expect to replace anytime soon. Seeing that Razer's web cam is currently on sale at its lowest price ever, I wanted to share why I love the camera and why I think this Black Friday deal is too good to pass up.

Razer Kiyo Pro WebCam $70.87 $200 Save $129.13 The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is a perfect middle ground for streaming and work; whether you need to attend a meeting or simply want to stream the latest fad, the Razer Kiyo Pro offers everything you need to get going with full 1080p 60FPS support and HDR to boot. $70.87 at Amazon

What I immediately appreciated about the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is its weight, a silly thing to worry about, and yet you can rest assured no matter where you place it, this sucker will stay put; it offers some heft that feels professionally built. Plus, the whole thing folds up so that it's pocketable; you can unfold its hinges so that it sits on a desk or mounts to the back of your monitor with ease. This is great if you prefer specific face angles when streaming or recording; you can place the camera anywhere a USB cord can reach.

Beyond the reassuring weight, the Razer Kiyo Pro's low light performance was the real draw, and it does deliver as promised. You see, I live in a dark box some people would call a house, and I tend to use blackout blinds in every room. Ignoring the world is very much a benefit to me and my watchful outdoor cams, and so I absolutely require a webcam that can deliver within my voluntary low-light purgatory. There are no lights included with the camera, no rings or anything like that, and what the camera can pick up in a dark room is pretty incredible. Sure, the ISO can get high, which means things can get a little grainy, but that's a perfectly fine tradeoff when I can keep my blinds closed and still stream. So if you too live in a dark cave like a shut-in, the Kiyo Pro is the webcam for you.

Of course, there are plenty of other webcams that hold their own, but they are not currently discounted to less than half the retail price. The Razer Kiyo Pro typically retails for $200, but for Black Friday, it is on sale for $70.87, which comes out to 65% off. Not bad, not bad at all.

You will have to contend with Razer Central, what Razer currently calls its peripheral software. From here, you can tune the operation of the Kiyo Pro, like setting profiles or dialing in the FoV or HDR settings. The software works, and it works well. Yes, it has to run the entire time; there is no memory built into the camera to store your settings. But at least Razer's software isn't annoyingly awful anymore, having reached the point where I'd even call it reliable if it's still something of a resource hog. But Razer's not alone here, that's for sure.

All in all, I'm more than happy with my purchase of the Razer Kiyo Pro now that I've had a year to mull it over, and I paid the full retail price. You can grab one now for $70.87, which is an absolute steal for what this little camera delivers. So, if you too have been looking to up your webcam game for work or play, Razer has you covered this Black Friday with an awesome sale on the Razer Kiyo Pro. Don't miss out!