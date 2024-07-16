Google Pixel Watch 2 $270 $350 Save $80 Google's second smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, is an underrated Wear OS smartwatch that offers great performance and an array of health features. It also stands out with its Fitbit integration, which you won't get with any other Wear OS watch. $270 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 2 is among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. But at $350, it's on the expensive side. This Prime Day, though, you can get Google's best wearable yet for an all-time low price of $270. While Samsung's newest Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra pack better hardware, the Pixel Watch 2 stands out with its Fitbit integration and integration with Google services.

I have been using the Pixel Watch 2 since its launch in late October 2023, and here's why I think you should not miss this fantastic Prime Day deal on it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 this Prime Day

Unlike Pixel phones, which are known for their unstable experience and weird issues, my experience with the Pixel Watch 2 has been much better. I encountered some problems initially while setting up the watch. But since then, it has worked like a reliable workhorse, accurately tracking my steps and monitoring my key health stats.

Due to its 41mm casing, the Pixel Watch 2 looks small on my large wrists. However, I have come to appreciate the small size as it is a lot more comfortable, especially while working out and for sleep tracking.

While the Pixel Watch 2 does not have a rotating bezel like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, it has a rotating crown, which makes navigating through the UI and long lists a breeze. The watch's stock Wear OS experience has also been stellar, and I have not run into any stability or performance issues. The June 2024 update did wreck its battery life, but the July build has resolved the problem.

The Fitbit integration is the main reason the Pixel Watch 2 stands out above its competition. It accurately measures and tracks my heart rate, sleeping patterns, and stress levels, giving me key insight into my health. This is unlike many of the previous Wear OS smartwatches I have used, where health tracking was wildly inaccurate. Plus, the companion app did little else besides showing the recorded data.

As my colleague Taylor noted in his Pixel Watch 2 review, Google's second smartwatch falters with its pricing. At $350, it's too expensive for what it offers, especially since you get watches with bigger displays and more rugged casing at that price. But at its discounted Prime Day price of $270, the Pixel Watch 2 is a stellar deal you should not miss.