Summary Dredge is a popular fishing game, winning multiple GOTY awards, now available on Android with touch controls and controller support.

The game offers a unique mix of fishing, inventory management, and crafting elements, with a polished presentation and around 10 hours of gameplay.

Dredge's premium release includes DLC for extended gameplay, currently priced at $10.99 on the Play Store, so don't miss out on the release sale.

I purchased my Steam Deck the first day they went up for pre-order, back in 2021 (gosh, it's been four years already), and I was very excited to receive my gear when the device landed in 2022. To this day, there are many games I enjoy playing on the Steam Deck, but one of my absolute favorites is a game called Dredge. It's an indie title from Black Salt Games, and it won something like ten Game of the Year (GOTY) awards across multiple outlets, and for good reason: it's probably one of the best fishing games I've played in a very long time, with a slick Lovecraftian theme to boot. In other words, Dredge is an absolute hoot, and today, it has finally launched on Android as a premium release.

Dredge is now available on Android

Complete with controller support

Dredge is a slick fishing game that has certainly made waves, winning multiple GOTY awards, including "Best Game on Steam Deck" during the Steam Awards in 2024, awards that are voted on by the users. And I concur with those users; Dredge is an enthralling game that's a perfect fit for mobile. After all, the Steam Deck is pretty mobile itself, so the game making the jump to phones and tablets isn't much of a stretch.

Of course, since the game was ported to mobile, it requires touch controls. You can rest easy knowing the touch controls work well. You can rest even easier knowing that controllers are fully supported, so whether you want to play on the go with the touchscreen or slap a controller on your phone for something more tactile, both are supported and work great. Heck, you can even remap your controller in the settings.

As far as gameplay is concerned, you get a mix of elements. As stated, this is a fishing game, so you will be spending time doing that, but this is also a game about inventory management, as well as crafting. So you'll collect items and build new tools to fish with, all the while advancing a dark Lovecraftian story centered around a mysterious archipelago. The beauty is that all of this ties together really well, with a very polished presentation that is welcoming to any kind of gamer.