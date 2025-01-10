I grew up playing classic Square Enix JRPGs like Secret of Mana and Chrono Trigger in the 90s. To me, this is still a high watermark for what an RPG should be. But, as many of you may already know, back then, we didn't get every Square release, where the sequel for Secret to Mana, otherwise known as Seiken Densetsu 3, was never released in the States.

As emulation grew more popular, the game eventually received an English patch from modders, and it ended up being my favorite Mana game, even to this day, which is why the remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, known as Trials of Mana, was at the top of my list for releases in 2019. Well, the game eventually made its way to Android in 2021, but the mobile pricing left a lot to be desired, which is why today's sale is so noteworthy; you can pick up Trials of Mana right now for $10, which is essentially half off the retail pricing.

Grab Trials of Mana off the Play Store for half off

But don't wait too long

If you've ever followed how often Square Enix games go on sale on the Play Store, then you already know that it's an infrequent event. Square likes to price its mobile ports high, which is why it's so important to grab these sales as they pop up, because you never know when the next sale will take place. Square can also be pretty stingy when it comes to these sales, so when any of its games are half-off or more, that's when you know it's time to jump, which is precisely why I've written this article, so people don't miss out.

Of course, this is a mobile port, which means some changes have been made. Touchscreen controls have been added, along with a fresh UI that suits smaller screens better than the console and PC versions. However, with the addition of touch controls, Square did remove controller support, which means you'll have to play using the touchscreen. Thankfully, the difficulty is adjustable, with an easy mode that suits the mobile controls well, ensuring you can actually complete the game without a controller. You can also pick up an Android controller that supports custom mappable buttons for touchscreens, like the Razer Kishi Ultra, if you absolutely have to play with a physical controller.

So, if you've been waiting for a sale to pick up one of Square Enix's best JRPGs (in my opinion), today is the day, as you can purchase Trials of Mana from the Play Store for half off at $10. If this sounds good to you, click on the Play Store widget below to jump to the game's listing and click the Buy button.