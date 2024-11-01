In my years reviewing smartphones, I rarely felt the urge to go back to one phone again and again. No phone has tempted me as much as the OnePlus Open. I've used the phone since it came out last year, and I go back to it after reviewing another phone. The Open is an absolute stunner. I've seen people gawk at it, and many curious folks have approached me to enquire about the phone. Its software features that make full use of the tablet-esque inner display kept me hooked.

After spending a year with the OnePlus Open, I picked my favorite features that make the phone hard to give up.

5 I love its displays

Yes, both of them

I have just two words for you: flat screen.

Every other OnePlus phone has a curved display glass, but the Open was spared because of its foldable form factor, and I love it. Thin bezels surround the cover screen bezels, and the hinge barely protrudes, unlike the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has a disproportionately bulkier hinge side. What I appreciate the most about the Open's outer screen is that it's usable on its own and doesn't force you to use the inner, foldable display. Sounds counterintuitive for a foldable? Not for me.

Take the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, for example. Its slender front screen feels too cramped for regular use. Apps don't scale properly and look squished from the sides, and the narrow display doesn't make for a good viewfinder. All this drives you to unfold the phone for every little thing.

The OnePlus Open looks just like any other non-folding Android flagship. You might forget you're using a handset that unfolds into a mini tablet. That larger display is a bonus I use when I need a bigger view, like when watching a YouTube video or reading a book on Kindle (the squarish aspect ratio is perfect for reading).

One aspect often ignored but holds value is the consistency between the two displays. Constantly switching between the two screens would've been jarring if their color reproduction, brightness, and general visibility weren't uniform. OnePlus did a great job of ensuring the two displays look and feel the same, something a pedant like me would surely notice and value.

4 All those little software touches

OxygenOS has quite a few of them

OxygenOS has seen both its good and bad days over the years. Still, its array of software trinkets sprinkled across the OS has remained constant. They aren't always in your face to overwhelm you, but they are there when you need them. We've raved about the excellent multitasking toolset under Open Canvas, which I still think every other company should copy, but I'm talking about other stuff.

For instance, I rely on the Smart Sidebar, which you can pull out from the upper-right edge of any screen. It contains several utility tools that open in a small overlay window. I customized it to have tools like a calculator and my expense manager, which are always available and don't take up space on the home screen anymore. The sidebar can act as a clipboard for your files, allowing easy dragging and dropping between apps.

Another feature I wish other phones had is OnePlus' auto data SIM switching. When my primary data SIM doesn't get good internet reception, the phone temporarily switches to the other SIM. This is handy, especially when I'm driving through an area with bad reception and can't stop the car to switch the data SIM manually. It's so simple and ingenious that features like this put the "smart" in smartphone.

The OnePlus Open is the Kung Fu Panda that may look chubby but is actually a tough Dragon Warrior in disguise.

3 The Open is a tough phone, for real

It isn't a delicate piece of tech that you must protect

Close

If I may use an analogy. The OnePlus Open is the Kung Fu Panda that may look chubby but is actually a tough Dragon Warrior in disguise.

The Open is a foldable phone. I thought it would be fragile. But over time, it proved to be far from delicate. When we reviewed it last year, our reviewer's unit accidentally slid from the table to land on a hard floor. You'd think the inner display would break, but the phone survived the fall with only a dent in the aluminum frame as an indelible mark of its bravery.

I dropped my OnePlus Open a couple of times. It once slipped out of my trousers' shallow side pocket while sitting. The result? There is a minor dent in one corner with no functional issues.

This isn't to nudge you to drop-test your phone, but it should give you peace of mind that your phone can survive a random fall or two. Putting it inside a cover keeps it safe from scuffs and dents. I use the Open with a case and screen protector. Aside from the usual signs of wear and tear, it has fared well.

2 It takes some mean portraits

Flagship cameras for a flagship phone