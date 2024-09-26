Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) $260 $280 Save $20 Google's Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is the latest from the company, improving upon the design with a face that turns and clicks, making for a tactile thermostat that remains all-screen while delivering all of the smarts you expect in order to save on energy costs. $260 at Wellbots

I recently reviewed Google's newest Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and came away pretty impressed. I upgraded from the basic 2020 model, and let me tell you I am very happy I upgraded. Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is designed very well when it comes to hardware. Not only does the face look similar to Google's Pixel Watch, which I find very pleasing, the device is actually really tactile, thanks to a face that spins and the ability to click on menu items by pushing the device into the wall. These two features allow for easy manual control. So, even though there are no buttons, you'll have no issue controlling this thermostat on your wall. Add on top plenty of smart features designed to help you save on your energy costs, and today's sale for $20 off (using this coupon code "20ENGNLT4") should be hard to pass, especially when you consider this smart thermostat just launched a month ago and is already in the running as one of the best on the market.

Related Best smart thermostats in 2024 Control your home temperature with ease

What's great about the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

For me, I absolutely love how the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) looks and controls, and the choice of color options ensures you can easily match the room you plan to stick it in. Google did a great job with the design. Better yet, I was upgrading from an older unit, and swapping to the new one was a cinch. So, if you have a smart thermostat already, the installation for the Nest shouldn't be an issue. While I love the design and tactility, once you get set up, you won't ever have to touch the thermostat if you don't want to, as you can dip into Google's Home app to control everything, from setting a schedule to tweaking the current temperature. Sure, the Home app doesn't have the best reputation, but thankfully, Google recently changed the design to something much more intuitive and useful. Now, there is a widget-like interface for controlling the thermostat, which houses the majority of settings you will be using.

If you couldn't tell, I'm very happy with my Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), which is why today's sale is so notable. The device is only a month old, and you can already grab one for less than retail. So if you'd like to save $20 off the retail price, bringing the cost down to $260, Wellbots has you covered. Just remember to use this coupon code "20ENGNLT4" when checking out.