I'm one of those people who wears wireless earbuds almost every minute of the day — listening to music while working at my desk; a podcast while doing dishes; or a phone call while out for a brisk walk. As a self-proclaimed audiophile with a wired headphone collection to match, cheap and comfortable wireless earbuds have become the compromise that allows me to stay connected all day without necessarily feeling like there's something lodged in my ear canal.

Enter the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro. These Anker-made wireless earbuds were a revelation when they debuted for $130 at the end of 2020, and now they're discounted to $89 for Black Friday 2021. These AirPods-style earbuds are massive improvements over the original Liberty Airs, with higher-quality sound, active noise cancellation, longer battery life (I get about 5-7 hours per charge depending on whether ANC is on), and far better call quality thanks to an extra microphone on each base.

While these earbuds have dropped to $90 before on Prime Day, if you're looking for a reason to upgrade to a new pair of budget wireless earbuds, you really have no excuse not to.

SQUIRREL_6302887

Stock up on SD and MicroSD cards with up to 50% off on Black Friday at Amazon Discounts between 10%-52% off on SanDisk, Lexar, PNY, and more

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email