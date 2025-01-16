I love discovering new apps for my Android phone. The Play Store is filled with gems that often don't make it to the front page, but make it worth the while to trawl through lists of new apps. However, while these apps are exciting additions to my Android phone, there are a few staples that I always bring with me when I switch to a new device.

These are the apps that I have yet to find a better replacement for. I always make sure to set them up immediately on any new device, as they're crucial to my day-to-day life. Best of all, most of them are available on Android and iOS devices. So without further ado, let's dive into the Android apps I can't live without.

6 Citymapper - To navigate accurately

Google Maps has been preinstalled on every Android phone I've owned, but nowadays I mostly use it to check restaurant reviews. I don't own a car or a driver's license, so I rely heavily on public transport, which is why Citymapper has replaced Google Maps as my primary navigation tool.

Citymapper is a crucial app for anyone without a car. It provides far more detail on available transport modes than Google Maps, and I usually find it's more accurate. Not only does it provide detailed information on public transport timetables, but it's packed with useful features like prioritizing well-lit streets for walking directions, a live feed for transport news in your city, and an e-scooter finder. The catch is that it's only available in select cities. Regardless, I find it invaluable whether I'm navigating the Tube network in London, or identifying the safest routes through Seattle.

5 Backdrops - For the highest quality wallpapers

Wallpaper apps are a dime-a-dozen on the Play Store, and I've tried more than I can count, including preinstalled options like the Google Pixel AI wallpaper generator. However, Backdrops has been my staple for years. Not only does it offer a constantly growing of curated wallpapers from talented artists, but it also has handy features like auto-updating your wallpaper every day, themed collections, and a favorites tab.

Some features, like auto-updating wallpapers, are locked behind a one-time purchase, but if you don't plump for this reasonable offer, the free version has an impressive amount of content. While its features are great, I love Backdrops because the wallpapers are noticeably better quality than most other wallpaper apps.

4 Libby - To read free e-books wherever I am

I'm an avid reader, but I hate carrying bulky books when I travel. I rely heavily on e-books to entertain me on the go, which is where Libby comes in handy. Libby provides you with digital access to your library's selection of e-books, all you need is a library card. This is an invaluable asset for me, as I can browse the selection of available e-books and audio, borrow them, read them, and then return them, all from one app.

Libby is my savior if I find myself suddenly without something to read. I don't have to worry about spending money, I just open the app and borrow something within seconds. I have never been caught without something to read since I started using it.

3 Wikipedia - To keep on top of breaking news

It might seem silly to prioritize Wikipedia over password management tools or cloud storage solutions, but the Wikipedia app is the best way to browse the online encyclopedia, as well as stay up to date on current events. This last point is the reason I love the Wikipedia app. To this day, I can't find a news app that doesn't try to give me tailored "news" alongside what's actually going on, so I usually check Wikipedia for notable events.

I have customized my Wikipedia home page to show me what topics are in the news first, which gives me an unbiased, if limited, snapshot of the world. Paired with the top-read articles of the day, it's a fantastic way to get a brief glance of the world without trawling through sensationalist headlines.

2 Audible - To build up my collection of audiobooks

I was on the fence about Audible for a long time, weighing up the benefits of a subscription against its cost. However, I've come to realize that it's well worth the subscription if you ensure to check in each month and claim your audiobook to keep. Sometimes, I don't find the time to listen to audiobooks, and the titles stack up in my library. But if I cancel my subscription, I can still listen to all the titles I've claimed. So, even when I'm not paying my subscription, I keep Audible on my phone so I can access my hundreds of hours of audiobooks at any time. I recommend downloading it alongside Libby, as the two apps are an unbeatable combo that spoil me with a vast selection of e-books and audiobooks, all for under $10 a month.

1 Spotify - For simple music listening

Every few months I think that the bundled YouTube Premium and Music subscription offers significantly better value than Spotify, so I cancel my Spotify subscription and jump over to YouTube Music. However, within a couple of weeks, I get so frustrated with the YouTube Music app's awkward layout, forced recommendations based on my YouTube watch history, and poor search tools, that I switch back before the month is up.

I can't deny that you get more for your money with YouTube Music, but Spotify still offers the simplest and quickest way to find and listen to the music I want. Unless YouTube Music gets a UI overhaul, Spotify will continue to follow me from one phone to the next.

Your phone should be a source of fun

There are plenty of important apps you should install on your phone. Password managers, note-taking apps, cloud storage solutions, and VPNs are all useful tools I would recommend you sort out as soon as possible. But there are plenty of useful apps available on the Play Store that are also fun to use, and those are the ones I prioritize installing first.