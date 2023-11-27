OnePlus Nord Buds 2 $30 $60 Save $30 All the qualities of the original budget-friendly Nord Buds, but now with active noise-canceling. The second generation retains the same design and features while adopting some minor alterations to improve on the original. Normally costing $60, these headphones are affordable, but at $30 for Cyber Monday, they're a great impulse buy. $30 at Amazon $30 at OnePlus

As a tech reviewer, I’ve often got multiple pairs of headphones in my house. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 may not have the best possible sound quality, but they've become the one pair of cheap earbuds that have remained a mainstay on my desk. They’re the perfect backup headphones for when whichever pair of headphones I’m using die off unexpectedly, or I can’t find them when I’m trying to leave the house in a hurry.

At the normal MSRP of $60, the Nord Buds 2 are nigh-on perfect for what they’re trying to do, so that's why I'm in awe that they're just $30 for Cyber Monday. These headphones are half-price in the Cyber Monday deals taking them down to just $30 at both Amazon and OnePlus.

I’m genuinely impressed by that deal, especially considering these headphones are only a little over six months old. This deal will likely be over by the end of today, and I'd be amazed if OnePlus brings it back anytime soon, so you'll want to act quickly if you feel like picking up a pair.

The Nord Buds 2 are comfortable enough for long periods, the sound quality is good considering the price point, and they come with impressive active noise cancellation. Plus, battery life is solid giving you around six hours in the earbuds themselves and an extra 36 hours from the charging case.

Android Police's review of the Nord Buds 2 said, "Sound quality is much closer to the $100-$150 competitors than it should be, and they deliver the features most people need, albeit without a few of the luxuries like multipoint connectivity, in-ear detection, or wireless charging." You likely won’t be amazed by the sound quality on offer here if you’re used to listening to more premium headphones, but I wholeheartedly agree with our review that the sound quality is a step above everything else around this price.

The design here doesn't feel particularly premium, but for $30 I think it's unlikely you'll find a problem with either the case or the earbuds themselves. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of true wireless headphones, you’d be hard-pressed to go wrong with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at $30.