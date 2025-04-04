If you are a power user and own a Galaxy phone, you may know about Samsung's Good Lock app. Available for the best Galaxy phones, Good Lock, along with its various modules, provides access to several powerful customization options and features that you won't find in One UI. With One UI 7, Samsung has gone all-in, giving its Android skin a major revamp and overhauling Good Lock and several of its modules to make them more powerful.

5 Wider availability

Good Lock finally comes to the Play Store

Despite being a powerful customization tool, Samsung never listed Good Lock for download on the Play Store. Instead, you could only download it from the Galaxy Store in select countries. One UI 7 will change this, as Samsung confirmed it will bring Good Lock to the Play Store and make it available worldwide. This means you won't have to sideload the Good Lock APK from shady sources.

A wider availability will also increase Good Lock's popularity, enabling more Galaxy users to take it for a spin easily.

Good Lock's wider availability is not a "feature," but it is a key improvement to one of Samsung's most powerful apps.

Close

The main Good Lock app also received a major UI revamp as part of One UI 7. It now has a more modern UI, with filters to go through different types of Good Lock modules. A new You tab makes it easy to see what Good Lock modules you currently use and quickly turn them off if needed.

4 Dock customization

Do more with the dock