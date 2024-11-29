Tablets are some of my favorite Android gear, and I've tried many over my years at AP, granting me the ability to speak confidently about which tablets I like and why, using my years of knowledge to make informed decisions about what truly is the best of the best. Well, it's Black Friday, and this means there are plenty of sales to choose from this week. Problem being, if you aren't as immersed in all things tablets as I am in my day-to-day, you may not be on top of what's currently a hot product worth purchasing.

So, I'm here to lend a hand, offering my expertise by listing out the top tablet sales I'm personally eyeballing for family and friends this Black Friday. Whether you are looking for the best deal on the most performant tablet, simply require something for everyday use that won't break the bank, or are in the market for something a little more robust (not to mention cheap) for the kids, I have you covered with my top three tablet sales. So strap in and prepare to purchase a tablet or two, as these deals are too good to pass up. Let's dig in!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

The premium choice

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $700 $1000 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a powerhouse of a tablet, and while the cost is high, it provides users with a device capable of handling an assortment of applications. Part of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, the S9+ sits in the middle with a 12.4-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a 10,090mAh battery. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

You would be correct to notice that this is a tablet from last year, but you should keep in mind that Samsung moved to a MediaTek chip for the Tab S10 line, which means the Tab S9 models are the last to offer Snapdragon performance. Sure, the Tab S10+ is also on sale for Black Friday at 15% off, but the much better deal is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ at 30% off, bringing the $1000 retail price down to $700, which is $300 off, nothing to sneeze at. Plus, even our review for the Tab S10+ calls out that there is very little to differentiate the two models, and since I found the Tab S9+ to be one of my favorite tablets in recent years when I reviewed it, I feel the much better buy is clearly the Galaxy Tab S9+ at $700.

Beyond the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 included with the Galaxy Tab S9+, I personally find the 12.4-inch screen the perfect size for media consumption. I also find the 16:10 ratio is the ideal shape for media consumption, where the vast majority of games and videos fill the bulk of screen space with minimal letter/pillar boxing. And since this is an OLED screen, colors pop and blacks are deep, making for content that looks great on the high refresh rate display.

So, I'm of the opinion that everyone should skip the sale for the Tab S10+ (unless you absolutely require the newest hardware) and instead opt for the slightly older Tab S9+ at $700. Both Best Buy and Amazon have you covered, so if you're looking for the best tablet sale this Black Friday that will net you one of the best tablets ever to grace my path as a professional product reviewer, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is the one I wholeheartedly recommend.

Google Pixel Tablet

Middle of the road

Google Pixel Tablet $280 $400 Save $120 Looking for a smart home hub that can double as a gaming tablet? Google's Pixel Tablet fits the bill. It flaunts a 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen, backed by the power of the Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB RAM for a snappy experience. Its camera setup includes an 8 MP rear and front camera, perfect for capturing those spontaneous moments or crystal-clear video calls. $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

Now that we've covered the best sale for the most performant tablet, it's time to check out the tablet I would choose for regular everyday use, something I wouldn't hesitate to purchase for my parents or siblings, something that can stand up to the entire family interacting with it, a perfect allrounder. The Google Pixel Tablet is that choice, especially now that you can pick one up without the unnecessary speaker dock. Better yet, thanks to Black Friday, you can pick one up today for $280, a savings of $120, making what is a solid tablet that much more worthwhile.

While I didn't review the Pixxel Tablet, I do feel Taylor was spot on with his findings. This is a tablet that sits somewhere in the middle of choices in the market. It's not the best Android tablet out there, but many of its features lean towards making it a great mid-range tablet. For one, the casing is plastic, which keeps weight down for easy portability. Sure, plastic may not feel as premium as glass, but this isn't a tablet you show off with; it's more the workhorse you keep in the barn that you trot out when work needs to be done.

I'm also a fan of the 16:10 screen that lends itself well to watching and playing media like movies and games, and with a resolution of 1600 x 2560, text is sharp, perfect for extended reading sessions. While this is only an LCD and not OLED, you get what you pay for, and since this tablet regularly retails for $400, some sacrifices had to be made. Still, the screen is plenty good enough, even at 60Hz, and thanks to the Tensor G2 and 8GB RAM, the hardware can chew through any app and most games.

The Pixel Tablet may not be perfect, but it sure is a solid option. I wouldn't hesitate to purchase it for myself or give it as a gift, especially at $280.

Amazon Fire HD 10

The cheap option

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) 8.5 / 10 $75 $140 Save $65 The new Fire HD 10 improves upon performance and benefits from durable construction materials to deliver a fantastic tablet experience that is both affordable and enjoyable. It's a great tablet for kids or the budget-minded. $75 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy

Last but not least, there is the Amazon Fire HD 10. This is the most affordable option out of my three choices today: a tablet you can purchase for your kids without worrying too much if they ruin it. Or maybe you are looking for something affordable for grandma or require something to control your Alexa smart home that doesn't break the bank. While Amazon's affordable tablet typically retails for $140, during the week of Black Friday, you can pick one up for $75, which is incredibly cheap for a brand-name tablet.

Heck, our review of the Amazon Fire HD 10 spells it all out. It's a budget tablet for the budget-minded, with excellent battery life and a bright and colorful screen. Plus, just like the two other tablets on my list today, the Fire HD 10 offers a 16:10 ratio, once again, a good screen shape for consuming modern content, which is what using a Fire device is all about: reading Kindle e-books, watching movies and TV through Prime, and reading your favorite websites like AP.

Of course, at such a low price, there are some compromises. Fire tablets aren't known for their high quality or performance; they exist more as a window to shop on Amazon, but that doesn't mean you can't use one for your own ends. After all, it still runs Android, which ultimately means you have some control over the device.