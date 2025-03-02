Summary Honor unveiled the Watch 5 Ultra, Pad V9, and Earbuds Open at MWC 2025, focusing on AI features.

The Watch 5 Ultra offers 15-day battery life, ECG tracking, and 100+ sports modes for €279.

Honor introduced cross-ecosystem file sharing, enabling easy transfers between iOS and Android.

MWC may not be as massive as it once was, but plenty of brands are still showcasing their latest tech in Barcelona. Honor's new CEO, James Li, took the stage to unveil the company's Alpha plan, aiming to transform Honor from just a smartphone brand into a global AI device ecosystem leader.

As part of this shift, Honor announced that its flagship phones — starting with the Magic 7 Pro — will now receive seven years of OS updates and security patches, putting them in line with Samsung and Google's latest update policies. But software wasn't the only focus. Honor also unveiled new hardware, including the Honor Pad V9, Honor Watch 5 Ultra, and Honor Earbuds Open at its MWC keynote.

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra is the company's latest smartwatch for global markets. While it doesn't run Wear OS 5, it comes packed with premium features. The watch is made from grade 5 titanium and features Sapphire Crystal glass. It also offers 5ATM water resistance, meaning it can handle rain, showers, and workouts without issue.