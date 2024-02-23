Mobile World Congress might not attract the same sort of attention it used to, especially as larger smartphone brands have minimized their appearances at the show. That doesn't mean it's not one of the most exciting times of the year for smartphone fans, though, especially if you prefer brands like OnePlus or Motorola over Android behemoths like Google and Samsung. As Android Police preps to send four — yes, four — of our intrepid reporters out to the show floor (including yours truly), here's what to expect from MWC 2024.

When is Mobile World Congress?

Mark your calendars, because it's just about to start

Mobile World Congress 2024 technically runs from Monday, February 26th through Thursday, February 29th (a Happy Leap Day to us all), but as with most trade shows, plenty of companies don't wait for the floor to open. Look for official reveals to start over the weekend in the run up to the actual event.

Who should we expect to be there?

Sure, MWC isn't quite the juggernaut it once was, but that allows plenty of companies that would otherwise struggle for attention to get the limelight. Here's just a few of the brands we know will be there — and what we're expecting from them.

Google

New software experiences, no trip to Spain required

Although we're not going to get new hardware from Google, that doesn't mean the company behind Android doesn't have space on the show floor. Not only will we get an all new booth experience from the brand (and, at least for those of us on the ground, some new pins), but we're likely to see some new Android announcements timed perfectly with MWC. Last year, we got a feature drop focused on Drive, Keep, and a whole lot more. Only time will tell what we might see this year.

Honor

A global launch and a refreshed foldable

Honor just debuted the thinnest foldable yet, so for this brand, there's only one thing left to do: launch a normal smartphone. The Magic 6 Pro is getting a global debut after initially being exclusive to China, and — at least on paper — it's one exciting smartphone. Those of us solely focused on foldables (you know, the Michael Fishers of the world) still have something to look forward to, though. The Magic V2 RSR, in partnership with Porsche Design, will race its way into our hearts during MWC.

Motorola

Another concept phone, perhaps?

Personally, one of the coolest things I got to see on the show floor last year was the Motorola Rizr, a concept rollable smartphone that literally grows in your hand. Motorola hasn't officially confirmed plans for anything at MWC 2024 this year, but considering just how popular last year's concept phone was — I had to fight my way through the booth just to get photos of it from behind glass, let alone to get time with the device on my own — I wouldn't be surprised to see more concepts hit the show floor. If we're lucky, maybe we'll even start to hear about the future of the Razr lineup for later this year.

Nothing

Hopefully, the puns won't write themselves

Nothing's plans are pretty concrete at this point. Although the Nothing Phone 2a is being held for a March 5th announcement — well after the show floor closes and I'm back on my usual continent — the brand has been teasing something for February 27th since late last year. Then again, the invite specifically says "Nothing to see," so maybe it's all for naught.

No matter what, we'll have our attention on the brand. Last year, in a fairly impromptu appearance in front of Qualcomm's booth, Nothing confirmed its intentions to use a Snapdragon 8 chipset in the Nothing Phone 2. Perhaps we could see a tease of that device's successor, while leaving the Phone 2a for its own event in early March. Either way, AP will be there to find out.

OnePlus

A new — hopefully better — watch

OnePlus has already shared what its next wearable looks like ahead of an event scheduled for Monday during MWC, so it seems like we'll get all the details on the OnePlus Watch 2 next week. Considering the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R just launched, a phone announcement seem unlikely at best. That said, the company is known for showing off concept devices every so often. While it's unlikely to be as impressive as whatever Motorola wants to show off, don't be surprised if some futuristic new technology does make its way to the show floor.

Related The OnePlus Watch 2 was just practically announced OnePlus will share more details about the OnePlus Watch 2 at MWC 2024

Xiaomi

Pro or Ultra? The choice is yours

Source: Xiaomi

Like Honor, Xiaomi already launched its flagships for this year in China. At MWC, we'll get the global launch for the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, but that's presumably not all. The company has just launched the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in China, and like its lesser-powered siblings, we should see it in action on stage at MWC. These early reveals make things a little less exciting, but it does give you something to get excited for.

What's next in the world of mobile?

That's just a taste of some of the biggest brands headed to Barcelona next week, and you won't need to wait much longer for the show to kick off. While the show officially starts Monday, look for plenty of news over the weekend as Android Police heads to Mobile World Congress 2024.