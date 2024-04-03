You have several options if you're looking for a new phone plan for your CDMA phone but don't want to be tied to Verizon. Whether you want to pay by the month or the year, there's a plan for you. We consolidated the biggest mobile virtual network operators using the Verizon network into one place to make finding your next plan easier.

Affinity Cellular Affinity offers plans starting at $13 per month for 350 minutes and 350 text messages (no data). The cheapest plan with data is $20 per month with 3GB of shared data. The unlimited data tier is $50. Pros Discounts for multiple lines

Lots of phones to choose from Cons No service to Alaska

No international coverage

Affinity is a solid choice for a provider with a 30-day guarantee, no contracts, and access to 5G.

boom! Mobile Boom's cheapest plan is 500MB of only data for $8 per month. All voice plans are unlimited talk and text and start at $19 per month with 2GB of 5G data. Annual plans start at $60 per year with 500MB of data, 500 voice minutes, and 500 texts per month. Pros Lots of plans to choose from

International coverage to dozens of countries Cons Only iPhones available to buy

With the number of plans it has, Boom has something for everyone, unless you want to buy an Android phone.

Charity Mobile Charity's unlimited data plan costs $60 per month for one line. For $30, you get 1GB. Data is shared between all lines on the plan. Unlimited talk and text are included with all plans. Pros Good selection of devices

BYOD Cons Credit check and minimum credit score required

Must use SIM from Charity Mobile

Expensive international service

Charity Mobile is a charity-focused MVNO. It donates 5% of the cost of your plan to the pro-life charity of your choice.

Credo Mobile Credo's cheapest plan is $35 per month for 1GB of data. For $70, you get unlimited data. Adding more lines reduces the cost per line. All plans include unlimited talk and text and 5G access. Pros Lots of modern phones available to buy/lease

Free calls to Canada and Mexico Cons More expensive than its competitors

Expensive data overage fees ($15 per gigabyte)

Credo is a charity-focused MVNO that gives a portion of its monthly profits to progressive organizations voted on by users.

enTouch Wireless EnTouch subsidizes all of its plans with the FCC's Lifeline program. If you live on tribal lands or in California, you get unlimited voice and text with 4.5GB of data for free. In Kentucky, you can 1GB of data for free. Anywhere else, the free plan comes with 4.5GB of data and only 300 voice minutes and texts. Pros Deeply discounted plans for those who qualify

Free international calling to Canada, China, India, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam Cons Plans only offered through the Lifeline program

No name-brand phones for sale

Not available in every state

enTouch Wireless is an operator that connects consumers with the FCC's Lifeline program to subsidize phone service for low-income households.

Lexvor Lexvor offers a $10 per month plan with 1GB of data and a $60 per month plan with 100GB of data. Both include 5G, Wi-Fi calling, and unlimited talk and text. Pros Make Lexvor crypto by deploying branded hotspots Cons Expensive international service

Top plan isn't available to phone numbers previously on Verizon or an MVNO that used Verizon's networks

Lexvor has two plans, but you could make some of your money back by deploying one of its branded hotspots.

Proven Services Proven Services' base plan comes with 100 minutes of voice, 100 texts, and 100MB of data for $10 per month. Unlimited talk and text starts at $30 per month with 1GB and goes up to $55 per month for unlimited data. Pros Use your own SIM

No contract, no credit checks Cons Hard to find plan information

No devices for sale

Proven Services has reasonable plans for both businesses and regular consumers.

Pulse Cellular All plans include unlimited talk and text. The voice-only plan is $22 per month if you sign up for a six-month contract. Going month-to-month will cost you $5 extra. The plan with the most data (22GB) costs $75 with a contract. Pros 5G data Cons $25 SIM card

No newer phones in the shop

Pulse Cellular offers simple, no-frills plans with nationwide coverage.

Puppy Wireless Puppy's plans start at $10 per month for 250 minutes, 250 texts, and 100MB of 5G data. Unlimited plans start at $40 and include 4GB of data. Pros Overages are very cheap

Monthly and annual plans available Cons Annual plan includes pay-as-you-go for minutes, texts, and data

BYOD only

Odd international pricing

Puppy Wireless doesn't have anything to do with dogs. It just has run-of-the-mill phone service.

Red Pocket Red Pocket's monthly plans start at $10 per month for 1GB of data and unlimited talk and text. If you opt for the annual rate, the same plan will run you $8 for the first year and $9 after that. The unlimited plan costs $40 month-to-month or $25 for the first year of the annual plan. Pros Call more than 80 countries for free

Family plans and data-only plans available Cons Unlimited plan throttles data after 30GB

Small selection of Android phones to choose from

Red Pocket gets its name from the Asian tradition of presenting gifts in red envelopes.

Selectel Wireless Selectel's top-tier plan includes unlimited talk and text as well as 45GB of LTE data for $60 per month. For half that price, you get 500 voice minutes, unlimited texting, and 100MB of data. Pros New customers get a free Nokia G100

No contracts, no credit checks Cons No 5G service

International calling only available on premium plans

Selectel's website may be a little out of date, but it has a broad array of plans to choose from.

Spectrum Mobile Take your pick from one of Spectrum's three plans. It has a pay-by-the-gigabyte plan for $20 per month with 1GB of 5G data and $5 per gigabyte after that. It also has two "unlimited" plans for $30 and $40 with 30GB and 50GB of unthrottled data. Pros Mobile hotspot with every plan

No contract Cons Few plans to choose from

Spectrum offers more than mobile phone plans, but if that's all you need, it has you covered.

Straight Talk Straight Talk's top-tier plan comes in at $65 per month and nets you unlimited talk, text, and data. Its cheapest plan is $30 per month for 1500 voice minutes, unlimited text, and 100MB of data. Pros Lots of different plans to choose from

Low, $5-per-gigabyte refill rates Cons "Unlimited" international plan limited to 20 numbers

In addition to mobile plans, Straight Talk offers home phone, internet, and discounts for more than one line.

Ting Mobile Ting has five plans, starting at $10 per month for the $5 per gigabyte pay-as-you-go plan. For between $25 and $55 per month, you get 5, 12, 22, or 35GB of data with hotspot capability. All plans come with unlimited talk/text and 5G network access. Pros When you pay for extra data, it carries over to the next month Cons Can only use a fraction of your data for a hotspot

Expensive international rates

Ting is good when you need unlimited talk and text but want to fine-tune the amount of data you pay for.

Twigby Twigby has four plans available, all with unlimited talk and text. For $15 per month, you get 2GB of data, and for $35 you get 20GB. All plans come with a $10 per month discount for the first three months, 5G coverage, unlimited talk and text, and hotspot capability. Pros Free international calling to over 80 countries

Unlimited texting to other countries Cons No option to top off your data if it goes over

Twigby is a good all-around provider and an especially good choice if you call friends outside the US.

US Mobile US Mobile has monthly plans starting at $29 a month for unlimited talk, text, and data (35GB at full speed). Bump that up to $50 per month, and you get 100GB of unthrottled data and 50GB of hotspot data. Pros International calling and roaming data included all plans

Discounts for annual plans and more than one line Cons Has issues with Wi-Fi calling From $6/month

There's not much to complain about with US Mobile. It even sells landlines if you need one.

Visible Visible offers two plans. For $25 a month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. For $45 a month, you get all that plus access to the Verizon Ultra Wideband 5G, 50GB of high-speed hotspot data, and a few more perks. Pros Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico

Has the latest phones for sale or lease Cons Only two plans to choose from

Owned by Verizon, so not a true MVNO From $25/month

Visible — Verizon's Baby Bell — only has two plans available, but they're both a good value.

Walmart Family Mobile Walmart's mobile service starts at $25 per month for unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data. For $40 per month, you get 40GB of data and unlimited calling to Canada and Mexico. Pros Hotspot capability with all plans

Large selection of phones to choose from Cons Autopay discount only available for single-line users

International calling is limited to 20 unique numbers per month

Family Mobile is a good choice for many because Walmart is everywhere, and you can pay your bills and change your plans in the store.

Xfinity Mobile Xfinity has two plans: unlimited and by-the-gigabyte. Its unlimited plans start at $45 per month for 20GB of data and go up to $65 for 50GB of data. If you want to pay by the gigabyte, plans start at $15 for 1GB and go to $60 for 10GB. Top off when you need to. Pros Discounts for more than one line

Large selection of phones, tablets, and watches Cons Expensive data top-offs

Xfinity is a good choice if you already use its internet service or have more than one line on your plan.