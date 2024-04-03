You have several options if you're looking for a new phone plan for your CDMA phone but don't want to be tied to Verizon. Whether you want to pay by the month or the year, there's a plan for you. We consolidated the biggest mobile virtual network operators using the Verizon network into one place to make finding your next plan easier.
Affinity Cellular
Affinity offers plans starting at $13 per month for 350 minutes and 350 text messages (no data). The cheapest plan with data is $20 per month with 3GB of shared data. The unlimited data tier is $50.
- Discounts for multiple lines
- Lots of phones to choose from
- No service to Alaska
- No international coverage
Affinity is a solid choice for a provider with a 30-day guarantee, no contracts, and access to 5G.
boom! Mobile
Boom's cheapest plan is 500MB of only data for $8 per month. All voice plans are unlimited talk and text and start at $19 per month with 2GB of 5G data. Annual plans start at $60 per year with 500MB of data, 500 voice minutes, and 500 texts per month.
- Lots of plans to choose from
- International coverage to dozens of countries
- Only iPhones available to buy
With the number of plans it has, Boom has something for everyone, unless you want to buy an Android phone.
Charity Mobile
Charity's unlimited data plan costs $60 per month for one line. For $30, you get 1GB. Data is shared between all lines on the plan. Unlimited talk and text are included with all plans.
- Good selection of devices
- BYOD
- Credit check and minimum credit score required
- Must use SIM from Charity Mobile
- Expensive international service
Charity Mobile is a charity-focused MVNO. It donates 5% of the cost of your plan to the pro-life charity of your choice.
Credo Mobile
Credo's cheapest plan is $35 per month for 1GB of data. For $70, you get unlimited data. Adding more lines reduces the cost per line. All plans include unlimited talk and text and 5G access.
- Lots of modern phones available to buy/lease
- Free calls to Canada and Mexico
- More expensive than its competitors
- Expensive data overage fees ($15 per gigabyte)
Credo is a charity-focused MVNO that gives a portion of its monthly profits to progressive organizations voted on by users.
enTouch Wireless
EnTouch subsidizes all of its plans with the FCC's Lifeline program. If you live on tribal lands or in California, you get unlimited voice and text with 4.5GB of data for free. In Kentucky, you can 1GB of data for free. Anywhere else, the free plan comes with 4.5GB of data and only 300 voice minutes and texts.
- Deeply discounted plans for those who qualify
- Free international calling to Canada, China, India, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam
- Plans only offered through the Lifeline program
- No name-brand phones for sale
- Not available in every state
enTouch Wireless is an operator that connects consumers with the FCC's Lifeline program to subsidize phone service for low-income households.
Lexvor
Lexvor offers a $10 per month plan with 1GB of data and a $60 per month plan with 100GB of data. Both include 5G, Wi-Fi calling, and unlimited talk and text.
- Make Lexvor crypto by deploying branded hotspots
- Expensive international service
- Top plan isn't available to phone numbers previously on Verizon or an MVNO that used Verizon's networks
Lexvor has two plans, but you could make some of your money back by deploying one of its branded hotspots.
Proven Services
Proven Services' base plan comes with 100 minutes of voice, 100 texts, and 100MB of data for $10 per month. Unlimited talk and text starts at $30 per month with 1GB and goes up to $55 per month for unlimited data.
- Use your own SIM
- No contract, no credit checks
- Hard to find plan information
- No devices for sale
Proven Services has reasonable plans for both businesses and regular consumers.
Pulse Cellular
All plans include unlimited talk and text. The voice-only plan is $22 per month if you sign up for a six-month contract. Going month-to-month will cost you $5 extra. The plan with the most data (22GB) costs $75 with a contract.
- 5G data
- $25 SIM card
- No newer phones in the shop
Pulse Cellular offers simple, no-frills plans with nationwide coverage.
Puppy Wireless
Puppy's plans start at $10 per month for 250 minutes, 250 texts, and 100MB of 5G data. Unlimited plans start at $40 and include 4GB of data.
- Overages are very cheap
- Monthly and annual plans available
- Annual plan includes pay-as-you-go for minutes, texts, and data
- BYOD only
- Odd international pricing
Puppy Wireless doesn't have anything to do with dogs. It just has run-of-the-mill phone service.
Red Pocket
Red Pocket's monthly plans start at $10 per month for 1GB of data and unlimited talk and text. If you opt for the annual rate, the same plan will run you $8 for the first year and $9 after that. The unlimited plan costs $40 month-to-month or $25 for the first year of the annual plan.
- Call more than 80 countries for free
- Family plans and data-only plans available
- Unlimited plan throttles data after 30GB
- Small selection of Android phones to choose from
Red Pocket gets its name from the Asian tradition of presenting gifts in red envelopes.
Selectel Wireless
Selectel's top-tier plan includes unlimited talk and text as well as 45GB of LTE data for $60 per month. For half that price, you get 500 voice minutes, unlimited texting, and 100MB of data.
- New customers get a free Nokia G100
- No contracts, no credit checks
- No 5G service
- International calling only available on premium plans
Selectel's website may be a little out of date, but it has a broad array of plans to choose from.
Spectrum Mobile
Take your pick from one of Spectrum's three plans. It has a pay-by-the-gigabyte plan for $20 per month with 1GB of 5G data and $5 per gigabyte after that. It also has two "unlimited" plans for $30 and $40 with 30GB and 50GB of unthrottled data.
- Mobile hotspot with every plan
- No contract
- Few plans to choose from
Spectrum offers more than mobile phone plans, but if that's all you need, it has you covered.
Straight Talk
Straight Talk's top-tier plan comes in at $65 per month and nets you unlimited talk, text, and data. Its cheapest plan is $30 per month for 1500 voice minutes, unlimited text, and 100MB of data.
- Lots of different plans to choose from
- Low, $5-per-gigabyte refill rates
- "Unlimited" international plan limited to 20 numbers
In addition to mobile plans, Straight Talk offers home phone, internet, and discounts for more than one line.
Ting Mobile
Ting has five plans, starting at $10 per month for the $5 per gigabyte pay-as-you-go plan. For between $25 and $55 per month, you get 5, 12, 22, or 35GB of data with hotspot capability. All plans come with unlimited talk/text and 5G network access.
- When you pay for extra data, it carries over to the next month
- Can only use a fraction of your data for a hotspot
- Expensive international rates
Ting is good when you need unlimited talk and text but want to fine-tune the amount of data you pay for.
Twigby
Twigby has four plans available, all with unlimited talk and text. For $15 per month, you get 2GB of data, and for $35 you get 20GB. All plans come with a $10 per month discount for the first three months, 5G coverage, unlimited talk and text, and hotspot capability.
- Free international calling to over 80 countries
- Unlimited texting to other countries
- No option to top off your data if it goes over
Twigby is a good all-around provider and an especially good choice if you call friends outside the US.
US Mobile
US Mobile has monthly plans starting at $29 a month for unlimited talk, text, and data (35GB at full speed). Bump that up to $50 per month, and you get 100GB of unthrottled data and 50GB of hotspot data.
- International calling and roaming data included all plans
- Discounts for annual plans and more than one line
- Has issues with Wi-Fi calling
There's not much to complain about with US Mobile. It even sells landlines if you need one.
Visible
Visible offers two plans. For $25 a month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. For $45 a month, you get all that plus access to the Verizon Ultra Wideband 5G, 50GB of high-speed hotspot data, and a few more perks.
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico
- Has the latest phones for sale or lease
- Only two plans to choose from
- Owned by Verizon, so not a true MVNO
Visible — Verizon's Baby Bell — only has two plans available, but they're both a good value.
Walmart Family Mobile
Walmart's mobile service starts at $25 per month for unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data. For $40 per month, you get 40GB of data and unlimited calling to Canada and Mexico.
- Hotspot capability with all plans
- Large selection of phones to choose from
- Autopay discount only available for single-line users
- International calling is limited to 20 unique numbers per month
Family Mobile is a good choice for many because Walmart is everywhere, and you can pay your bills and change your plans in the store.
Xfinity Mobile
Xfinity has two plans: unlimited and by-the-gigabyte. Its unlimited plans start at $45 per month for 20GB of data and go up to $65 for 50GB of data. If you want to pay by the gigabyte, plans start at $15 for 1GB and go to $60 for 10GB. Top off when you need to.
- Discounts for more than one line
- Large selection of phones, tablets, and watches
- Expensive data top-offs
Xfinity is a good choice if you already use its internet service or have more than one line on your plan.