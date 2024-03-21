If you're looking for access to the latest 5G wireless protocol, you can't go wrong with choosing an MVNO that uses T-Mobile's 5G network, the largest in the US. There are also a lot of options to choose from, meaning you're sure to find something that meets your needs under its umbrella.

Access Wireless Access Wireless caters exclusively to consumers eligible for the Lifeline program. The plans offered vary by location. In California, you get unlimited talk and text with 6GB of data for free if you qualify. Most other locations get unlimited text, 1,000 minutes, and 4.5GB of data. Pros Broad selection of phones Cons Only one plan available

Access Wireless is a good carrier to investigate if you qualify for the Lifeline program, but they don't offer other plans.

AirVoice Wireless AirVoice has several plans available depending on your commitment level. If you only want to pay month-to-month, you can skate by on a $7 per month plan with unlimited talk and text (no data). At the other end of the spectrum, you get unlimited talk, text, and data for $30 a month if you sign up for a year. Pros Unlimited international calling to over 80 countries on all plans

5G on all plans Cons Issues delivering phones on time

If you like options, AirVoice is a good choice. It has about a dozen plans available at all commitment levels.

boom! Mobile Boom! Mobile's T-Mobile plans start at $10 per month for 1,200 minutes, unlimited texts, and 1GB of data. If you commit to a full year, you get unlimited talk, text, and data (throttled after 25GB). Pros Lots of plans to choose from

International calling to over 80 countries available on all plans Cons Only iPhones available to purchase

Boom! has lots of plans available to suit all kinds of needs. It even has data-only plans if you don't feel like talking to anyone.

Boost Infinite Boost's cheapest plan is $25 per month for unlimited talk and text and 30GB before throttling. If you need to keep up with the Joneses, opt for the $60 per month plan which includes unlimited talk, text, and data. It also gives you the latest Galaxy S Series or iPhone every year. Pros Phone upgrade included in some plans

Robust international service Cons Hidden add-ons in the cheapest tier

No dumb phones for sale From $15/month

If you want a plan that includes the latest flagship phone from Samsung or iPhone every year, Boost Infinite is the option you want.

Boost Mobile Boost Mobile's monthly plans start at $15 per month for unlimited talk and text with 5GB of 5G data. You can also get quarterly and annual plans. For $25 per month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data, with 12GB of hotspot data. Pros Plain language terms and conditions

A broad selection of phones Cons Hard to find plan details

Not all listed phones are available

Boost has plans available for all needs, from month-to-month to year-to-year. Have an eSIM and going overseas? Boost has micro-plans to make sure you have talk, text, and data abroad.

Consumer Cellular Consumer Cellular's unlimited talk and text plans start at $20 per month with 1GB of data and go up to $50 a month for unlimited data. All plans come with 5G and hotspot capability. Pros Large selection of dumb phones, smartphones, and smartwatches

Discounts for AARP members Cons No included international service

Consumer Cellular doesn't have a flashy name, but they have decent plans, lots of phones, and an AARP discount.

Gen Mobile Gen Mobile offers six phone plans, and all have unlimited talk and text. The cheapest is just $10 a month and includes 1GB of data. At the $60 tier, you get 35GB of 5G/4G data as well as 20GB of hotspot data. Pros Most plans come with free international calling to over 100 countries

Discounts for getting a three-month contract Cons Sometimes has problems with shipping

In addition to traditional no-contract phone plans, Gen Mobile can hook you up with a subsidized plan if you qualify for the Lifeline program.

Google Fi If you want to use Google for your cellular needs, you have a few options. For $20, you get unlimited talk and text at $10 per gigabyte. For $50 or $65, you get 35GB or 50GB of untethered monthly data. Pros Free calling to Canada and Mexico

Hotspot tethering for all plans Cons Only three plans

If you're a Google stan, this is the plan for you. You can even use your old iPhone.

Helium Mobile Helium Mobile has one plan that costs $20 per month for unlimited talk and text, 30GB of data, and 5GB of hotspot data. You can also buy a Helium hotspot and earn crypto tokens to lower your bill by expanding the Helium network. Pros Very low cost per gigabyte

No contracts Cons Only one phone plan

Crypto scheme is convoluted

Do you crave simplicity? Do you want more crypto in your phone plan? Take a look at what Helium Mobile offers.

Hello Mobile Hello Mobile's plans start at $5 per month for unlimited talk and text with 500MB of data. Its unlimited data plan is $25 per month, and if you want to use your phone as a hotspot, it's $40 per month. Pros Discounts for more than one line

Second month free for new customers Cons Doesn't have the latest phones for sale

Hello has good rates and lots of phones to choose from, just not the latest and greatest.

Jethro Mobile Jethro Mobile's plans start at $5 per month for 150 texts and 150 minutes of voice calling. Unlimited talk and text starts at $10 per month, or you can pay $25 every 90 days. Data starts at $16 per month for 500MB and goes up to $45 per month for 20GB. Pros Over a dozen plans to choose from Cons Odd plans require you to read the fine print

Only one off-brand phone for sale

Jethro Mobile has some interesting plans available, like if you want a six-month plan that only lets you use 4GB over the whole period. Definitely not for everyone.

Lyca Mobile Lyca's cheapest plan is $15 per month for 500MB of data with unlimited talk and text. For $39 per month, you get 15GB. In addition to these month-to-month plans, Lyca has family and annual plans as well as pseudo-contract plans (with convoluted requirements). Pros Lots of plans to choose from

Unlimited international talk and text on every plan Cons Customer service isn't well-versed in its products

Discounts and prices are hard to understand

Lyca has lots of plans to choose from but navigating its discounts and savings will take you at least an evening.

Metro by T-Mobile Metro's lowest-priced plan is $35 per month for 5GB of data. Its premium plans are $55 and $65 per month and snag you 100GB of Google One and a slew of other perks. The more expensive option comes with 25GB of hotspot data versus 8GB. Pros Lots of promotional deals

Many phones to choose from Cons Free international texting locked behind the most expensive plan From $30/month

If you love T-Mobile but don't love contracts, Metro, which is owned by T-Mobile, is the ideal solution for your cellular needs.

Mint Mobile The minimum term for a Mint plan is three months and plans start at $15, $20, and $25 per month for 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB of data, respectively. Its unlimited plan is $30 per month. Pros Hotspot capability with every plan

Free calling to Canada and Mexico Cons No month-to-month plans available

Unhelpful customer service From $15/month

Mint is one of the more well-known MVNOs. Its plans are in line with its competitors, but watch out for the $45 upfront cost to get a plan.

Related Mint Mobile vs. T-Mobile: Same network, different plans Mint Mobile and T-Mobile use the same 5G network, but Mint's plans favor lighter users, while T-Mobile focuses on unlimited data

Naked Mobile If you don't need data, you can get a plan with unlimited talk and text from Naked Mobile starting at $20 per month. On the other hand, if you're a data hog, you can get 100GB (hotspot capable) for $75 per month. Pros Lots of data on the biggest plan

A range of modern phones to choose from Cons No 5G service

Expensive talk-only plan

Do you need a carrier that's generous in how you use your hotspot data? Naked Mobile is the one for you, though its voice-only plan is kind of pricey.

Net10 Wireless Every plan from Net10 includes unlimited talk and text. Its most basic plan comes with 2GB of data for $20 a month. Its most expensive plan is $60 per month and includes unlimited data. Pros Unlimited international calling to select countries

$1 SIM cards Cons Oddly expensive dumb-phone plans ($20 for 200 minutes)

Net10 isn't a flashy company with a gimmick, but they do have some reasonable plans.

Optimum Mobile Optimum Mobile has four plans to choose from. The cheapest, at $15 per month, gets you 1GB of data. For just $55 per month, you get 50GB of unthrottled data. All plans have unlimited talk and text. Pros 5G access on all plans

Latest phones available to buy or lease Cons HD streaming only available on the most expensive plan

Only four plans to choose from

Optimum Mobile is a good choice for unlimited plans with more than one line. It isn't a good choice if you want to talk to your friends over the border (although it has reasonable short-term vacation plans).

Patriot Mobile All Patriot Mobile plans come with unlimited voice and text. Starting at $25 per month, you get 1GB of data. Plans go up to $75 per month for 40GB of data. Pros All plans come with 5G and hotspot Cons Plans are higher than most of its competitors

Small selection of phones

Patriot Mobile is a self-described Christian Conservative wireless provider. If that's your thing, this might be the MVNO for you.

Pond Mobile Pond Mobile's plans start at $75 per month for 1GB of data and unlimited text. Plans go up to $1,000 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data, plus five additional international numbers from the countries of your choice. Pros Unlimited global access Cons It's expensive

No service to Tristan da Cunha or North Korea

Pond Mobile is the service provider for the jet setter who doesn't know what things cost. This provider only makes sense if you're hopping from country to country faster than you could buy a SIM card locally and have lots of money to spend.

Proven Services Proven Services' cheapest plan is its enterprise $10 per month per line plan. It comes with 100 minutes, 100 texts, and 100MB of data per month. If you want a normal plan with unlimited talk and text, plans start at $30 per month for 1GB and go up to $55 per month for unlimited data. Pros No contract, no credit check Cons High cost per gigabyte for non-unlimited plans

No devices for sale

Proven Services primarily caters to businesses, but if you want to pay a bit extra for your plan, it's an option.

Pulse Cellular Pulse Cellular's T-Mobile plans start at $27 per month for unlimited talk and text with no data. Data plans start at $30 per month for 1GB and go up to $70 per month for 10GB. Pros Hotspot-only plans available Cons Expensive data

Poor selection of phones

Pulse Cellular might not have the cheapest plans on the market, but it's one of the few MVNOs that sells mobile hotspot plans and routers for those frequently on the move.

Puppy Wireless Puppy Wireless only has four plans available on the T-Mobile network. The cheapest is $5 a month for 100 minutes, 100 texts, and 100MB of data. If you want data, there's only one option: $45 per month for unlimited talk and text with 3GB of data. Pros Super low price for the cheapest plan Cons Very few plans

$10 SIM cards

If you want to pay the least amount possible on a month-to-month no-contract plan, Puppy Wireless may be the carrier for you. If you want anything else, keep looking.

Reach Mobile Reach Mobile includes unlimited talk and text with every plan starting at $20 per month for 2GB of data. For $40 per month, you get 15GB of data. For just $5 more, you get unlimited data throttled after 25GB. Pros Hotspot capability with all plans

5G with all plans Cons Small selection of phones

Reach is a charity-focused MVNO that donates cellular data to women in need around the world.

Red Pocket Red Pocket's plans start at $10 per month for 1GB of data and go up to $40 per month for 30GB of unthrottled data. All plans come with unlimited talk and text and 5G access. Pros Free international roaming in Canada and Mexico

Lots of plans for different needs Cons Poor selection of Android phones

Red Pocket has plans for lots of budgets and lots of needs. Get big discounts if you sign up for an annual contract.

Seawolf Wireless Seawolf has a lot of plans to choose from. Here are a few. The cheapest plan is $10 for 90 days with 200 minutes and 200 texts. $30 for 90 days nets you 600 minutes, 900 texts, and 100MB. $28 per month buys unlimited talk and text with 1MB of data. Pros So many plans Cons Much better deals available for domestic service

Only 4G/LTE available

If you're planning a trip to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malyasia, or Thailand, take a look at Seawolf Wireless.

Simple Mobile Simple Mobile's plans start at $25 per month for 3GB of data and go up to $60 for unlimited data with 15GB of hotspot data. All plans come with unlimited talk and text. Pros International roaming in 16 countries in Latin America

Hotspot with all plans Cons High cost per gigabyte

Simple Mobile isn't the cheapest plan on the market, but it has great perks (like free roaming and unlimited texts) if you plan to travel to Latin America.

SpeedTalk Mobile SpeedTalk's cheapest plan is $7.50 per month for 250 minutes, texts, and megabytes of data. Unlimited talk and text starts at $11 per month with 500MB of data and goes up to $30 per month for 8GB. Pros 5G on all plans

Plans for more than just phones Cons No phones for sale

SpeedTalk Mobile is standard as far as carriers go, but they also have SIMs for cars, watches, and alarm systems if you're shopping for more than just your phone.

Straight Talk Straight Talk's cheapest plan is $30 per month for 1,500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 100MB of data. Unlimited data starts at $45, but you can pay up to $65 to get other perks along with your plan. Pros Unlimited talk/text plans include free calling to Canada and Mexico

Home phone and data-only plans available Cons High cost per gigabyte

Straight Talk is a serviceable MVNO, particularly if you want Walmart+ included with your premium plan.

Tello Mobile Tello Mobile's cheapest plan is $5 per month for no data, 100 minutes of voice, and free texting. Likewise, no voice and 1GB of data is $5. Maxing out both to unlimited talk and text and 35GB of unthrottled data is $25 per month. Pros Less than $1 per gigabyte on the top plan

Free calls to Canada, Mexico, and India Cons Doesn't have the latest phones

Tello Mobile has a generous top-tier plan and lets you mix and match your plan options if you don't want to go all in.

Teltik An unlimited talk and text plan from Teltik costs $6 per month. If you want to add data, plans start at $20 for 2GB of 5G data and go up to $40 for 50GB of unthrottled data. Pros Generous price per gigabyte

Bargain basic plan Cons No phones

$25 SIM card

Teltik doesn't offer many plans, but it has some of the best prices per gigabyte for its unlimited plan and even has a plan with unlimited data without throttling (just deprioritization).

Tempo Wireless Tempo has three types of plans: monthly, pay-as-you-go, and unlimited. Monthly plans range from $10 to $50 per month for 50 to 1,000 minutes. Pay-as-you-go plans range from $10 to $70 for 40 to 1,000 minutes. Unlimited plans range from $45 to $60 for unlimited talk and text with between 250MB and 2.5GB. Pros Its blue and green brand colors Cons Wildly overpriced

One phone to choose from

We can't figure out who Tempo Wireless is for. Most plans require you to buy "minutes," which can be used 1:1 for voice minutes, 1:3 for texting, and 2:1 for megabytes of data. We cannot recommend Tempo.

TextNow TextNow is completely free for (ad-supported) nationwide talk and text. Need data? You can get unlimited data for an hour, a day, or a month for $1, $5, or $40 (throttled after 10GB). Pros Free service Cons Using lots of data is expensive

No phones

If you want a free phone service, you don't have to look any further than TextNow. On the other hand, data is kind of pricey, and you get a VoIP number, not a proper phone number, so no Uber for you.

Ting Mobile Ting's plans start at $10 per month for unlimited talk and text. You can purchase data at $5 per gigabyte. If you want fixed data allowances, you'll pay $25 or $35 per month for 5GB or 12GB, respectively. Unlimited data costs $45 or $55 per month with choke points at 22GB and 35GB. Pros All data is hotspot capable

$1 SIM cards Cons Only five plans to choose from

Few phone choices

There's nothing particularly special about Ting Mobile. Its plans aren't the most expensive, but they aren't the cheapest either. It's a good all-around MVNO.

TracFone Get started with TracFone for $20 a month for unlimited talk and text with 2GB of data. If you want to save, you can pay $30 for 120 minutes over a 90-day period. Unlimited talk and text with data starts at $30 a month for 5GB of data. Pros Most plans have carry-over data Cons Bad price per gigabyte ratio

Doesn't have the latest phones

TracFone is practically the original MVNO, but its prices haven't kept up with the competition. You'll do better elsewhere.

Related What is Device Pulse on TracFone? Device Pulse isn't spyware, but the amount of data collected by the app can distress you

TruConnect TruConnect has three prepaid plans. All have unlimited talk and text. $15 monthly buys you 1GB of data, $25 gets you 5GB, and $35 gets you 10GB. Pros Hotspot capability with all plans

Unlimited calling to Canada, Mexico, China, South Korea, and Vietnam Cons Only three plan options

TruConnect is primarily focused on serving Lifeline customers, but it has prepaid plans available. The biggest perk of TruConnect is the unlimited calling to select countries.

Ultra Mobile Ultra Mobile has six plans. If you're willing to pay for a full year upfront, you get unlimited talk and text for just $96 per year ($8 per month). The same plan, month-to-month, is $15 per month. If you want data on a month-to-month basis, it starts at $19 for 3GB and goes up to $49 per month for the unlimited plan. Pros Discounts for paying 3, 6, or 12 months in advance

Great international calling and roaming features Cons Not the cheapest talk-only plan

Ultra Mobile is great if you're calling or texting friends abroad because it gives you unlimited calling to over 90 countries and unlimited texting to over 190 countries.

UNREAL Mobile Unreal has two plans, both with unlimited talk and text. $60 every three months gets you 10GB of premium data per month, and $120 every three months gets you 25GB. Pros Free eSIM Cons Only two plans

Only sells iPhones

Are you looking for a mobile carrier with competitive rates and an edgy marketing campaign? Unreal Mobile might be the MVNO for you.

US Mobile Month-to-month US Mobile plans are $29 for 35GB of data or $50 for 100GB of data. Both come with unlimited talk and text and work with 5G. If you're willing to pay for a year upfront, you get a 10GB plan for $180 ($15 per month equivalent). There's also a customizable shared data plan for multi-line accounts. Pros Great cost-per-gigabyte ratio for its top plan

Unlimited calling to over 200 countries Cons Only three single-line plans From $6/month

US Mobile is one of the most popular MVNOs, probably because it's hard for other carriers to compete with $0.50 per gigabyte rates.

Walmart Family Mobile Family Mobile's cheapest plan is $25 for unlimited talk and text with 5GB of unthrottled data. Starting at $30, you get unlimited calling to Canada and Mexico and 10GB. For $40, you get 40GB and 10GB of hotspot data. Pros No contracts

5G networks Cons Doesn't have the latest phones

Perhaps the best thing about the Family Mobile plans from Walmart is that there's a Walmart everywhere, making in-person service easy to get.

Wing For $15 per month, you get Wing's basic plan, which includes unlimited talk and text but no data. That starts at $17 for 1GB. You'll have to pay $35 for 5GB, $55 for 22GB, and $65 for 40GB. Pros Hotspot with all data plans

5G with all data plans Cons Prices aren't competitive in any category

Wing doesn't have bad service. It's just that it's far from the best in any category. Its discounts for multi-line accounts aren't even that good.