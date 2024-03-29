AT&T doesn't have the largest pool of MVNOs using its networks, but a few are worth investigating (and a few you should stay away from).
Allvoi
Allvoi has three plans for you to choose from. The cheapest one costs around $14 per month for 500 voice minutes, 500MB of data, and $0.05 per text message. For $28, you get unlimited talk, text, and LTE data (throttled at 10GB). $56 gets you 50GB of 5G data. Want more? You'll pay $64 to bump it up to 100GB.
- Latest iPhone available in the shop
- Reasonable 100GB plan
- Outdated and expensive basic plan
- 5G access locked behind expensive plans
Allvoi is one of the only carriers with a plan that charges for individual texts, but its 100GB plan is good for the price.
Black Wireless
Black Wireless starts its plans at $15 per month for 200 talk and text units and 500MB of data. Unlimited plans are $20, $30, and $40 and include 1GB, 10GB, and 22GB of data, respectively.
- Generous international calling with unlimited plans
- Discounts for longer commitments
- No phones for sale
Black Wireless might not have phones for sale, but it has great international calling perks on its unlimited plans.
Boost Infinite
Boost Infinite's plans start at $25 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data (30GB before throttling). For $60 per month, you get all that, the latest iPhone or Galaxy S device every year, and unlimited talk, text, and data to or from Canada and Mexico.
- Plans that include a flagship phone
- Very generous basic plan
- No international calling on basic plan
Do you need to have the newest phone every year? If so, Boost Infinite is exactly what you're looking for.
Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile's monthly plans begin at $15 for unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data. At the other end of the spectrum is the $60 plan which comes with unlimited data throttled after 30GB, unlimited calling to Mexico, and hotspot capability.
- Free SIM cards
- Hotspot on most plans
- No logic to which perks are included in specific plans
Boost Mobile has decent rates, but too many of its plans are exclusively for new customers. It might not be possible to change to a better plan if you're already a customer.
Consumer Cellular
Consumer Cellular's unlimited talk and text plans start at $20 a month with 1GB of data. For $25, $35, or $50, you can up that to 5GB, 10GB, or 50GB, respectively.
- 50GB for $50 is a pretty good deal
- Plenty of phones and watches available
- Some plans only available if you call
Consumer Cellular isn't a flashy company with flashy marketing, but it has decent rates and discounts if you're an AARP member.
Cricket Wireless
To take advantage of Cricket's best deals, you'll pay some in advance. Pay for a year upfront to get unlimited talk, text, and data for $30 a month. If you don't want to pay in advance, the best you can do is $55 per month for nothing extra except the option to add hotspot capability.
- Unlimited talk, text, and data to and from Canada and Mexico
- 5G available on all plans
- No hotspot option on most plans
- Cheapest plans only available with pre-pay plans
Cricket might not have the best rates or prices for your needs, but it's one of the few carriers to include unlimited North American roaming on all of its plans.
FreedomPop
FreedomPop has two plans. For $10 a month, you get unlimited talk and text with 1GB of data. For $30, you can bump up your data to 10GB before it's throttled.
- Latest phones available
- 5G on both phones
- Only two plans
- Only iPhones availabile in the shop
FreedomPop markets itself as the "#1 Cell Service for Seniors," but be kind to your grandparents and find them a better carrier.
FreeUp Mobile
FreeUp's monthly plans start at $10 for unlimited talk and text with no data. Data starts at $18 for 3GB and goes up to $45 for 30GB of unthrottled data.
- Save money with 3-, 6-, and 12-month plans
- Free SIM cards
- No phones for sale
There are better deals out there, but FreeUp has many plans to choose from with different levels of commitment, so you might find something that suits you.
Good2Go Mobile
Good2Go Mobile's month-to-month plans start at $15 for unlimited talk and text with 1GB of unthrottled data and go up to $55 for 3GB.
- Lots of plans to choose from
- Refer-a-friend discounts
- Small discounts for signing up for more than a month
- Only phones available are older iPhones
Good2Go's best feature is the number of plans it has. Make sure to read all the fine print on the prices, since the listed prices have auto-pay discounts applied.
H2O Wireless
The cheapest plan in H2O's month-to-month stable is $20 per month for unlimited talk and text with 3GB of unthrottled data. There are also plans for $30, $40, $50, and $60 with 10GB, 20GB, 40GB, and 60GB, respectively.
- Unlimited talk and text to 70 countries
- Hotspot with all plans
- Only three phones in the shop
- No high-data annual plans
H2O's best value is at the highest tier, where you can get data for $1 per gigabyte. In addition to monthly plans, it has pay-as-you-go, annual, and data-only plans.
Jolt Mobile
Jolt has plans for everything but smartphones. Its smartwatch plans start at $5 for 100 minutes, 100 texts, and 100MB. For $10, you get 500 minutes, 50 texts, and 1GB of data. Data-only plans start at $3 for 300MB over 30 days and go up to $218 for 50GB over 360 days.
- SIM and plans available on website or Amazon
- No phone plans
- Easy to find a plan better than $5 a gigabyte
If you're looking to buy your plan and SIM card from Amazon, Jolt Mobile might be for you. Its prices aren't extraordinary, but they're okay.
Naked Mobile
Naked Mobile has five plans, but they should cover about every budget and need. For $20 a month, you get unlimited voice and text. For $30, you get 20GB of hotspot data. For $35, $50, and $75, you get 10GB, 50GB, and 100GB of data/hotspot.
- Great price for 100GB
- Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada
- Only five plans
Few MVNOs offer a plan with 100GB of data per month, but if you do a lot of gaming or uploading to YouTube on the go, Naked Mobile might be the carrier for you.
Patriot Mobile
All of Patriot Mobile's plans come with unlimited talk and text. Starting at $25 per month, you get 1GB of data up to $75 per month for 40GB.
- Modern flagship phones available in the store
- Referral bonuses
- Crazy premium on data
- No international options
Patriot Mobile is the carrier for you if you want to pay a premium on your plan to fund Christian Conservative causes. Definitely not for everyone.
PureTalk
PureTalk's plans begin at $20 a month for unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of data and go up to $65 for 60GB of data. It also has data-only tablet plans for $10, $20, and $30 for 2GB, 5GB, and 10GB respectively.
- Discounts for multiple lines
- Latest flagship phones available
- Flaky customer service
PureTalk has competitive prices and free calling to over 70 countries, plus hotspot data on every plan.
Red Pocket
You can get started with Red Pocket for $10 per month for 1GB of unthrottled data and unlimited talk and text. It also has $20, $30, and $40 plans available with 5GB, 20GB, and 3GB of data.
- 5G on all plans
- Free roaming in Canada and Mexico
- Only iPhones available in the store
Red Pocket may only have four plans, but they're a decent value, especially if you take advantage of its annual plan savings.
Straight Talk
Straight Talk's basic plan is $30 per month for 1,500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 100MB. For $35, you get unlimited talk, text, and 10GB. For $45, $55, and $65, you unlock unlimited data and 10GB, 15GB, and 20GB of hotspot data.
- Landline, home Wi-Fi, and data-only plans available
- Calling to Canada and Mexico included in plans over $35
- $30 for anything less than unlimited talk/text is a lot
Straight Talk has a lot of plans to choose from depending on what you need. If you opt for its $55 or $65 plan, you can also get a Walmart+ membership.
TracFone
TracFone's unlimited talk and text plans start at $15 per month. For $20, $25, $30, and $40, you can add 2GB, 3GB, 5GB, or 10GB, respectively, to your plan. TracFone also has discounts for using auto-pay or paying more than one month in advance.
- Lots of plans to choose from
- Doesn't have the latest phones available
TracFone is the granddaddy of MVNOs and its plans reflect that. Most of its offerings are multi-month contracts with a fixed number of minutes per month. There are better deals out there.
UNREAL Mobile
Unreal Mobile has two plans, both paid quarterly and with unlimited talk and text. For $60 ($20 per month), you get 10GB per month. For $120 ($40 per month) you get 25GB.
- Hotspot with both plans
- Free talk and text to anywhere
- Only two plans
Despite having only two plans, Unreal Mobile isn't a bad deal, especially if you make international calls.
Wing
Wing's most basic plan comes with unlimited talk and text (no data) for $15 per month. Plans with data start at $17 per month for 1GB and go up to $65 per month for 40GB.
- Hotspot on all data plans
- Unlimited international texting
- $12 per day for international roaming
Wing has decent (but not the best) plans. It even has internet-only plans with unlimited data for $120 a month.