AT&T doesn't have the largest pool of MVNOs using its networks, but a few are worth investigating (and a few you should stay away from).

Allvoi Allvoi has three plans for you to choose from. The cheapest one costs around $14 per month for 500 voice minutes, 500MB of data, and $0.05 per text message. For $28, you get unlimited talk, text, and LTE data (throttled at 10GB). $56 gets you 50GB of 5G data. Want more? You'll pay $64 to bump it up to 100GB. Pros Latest iPhone available in the shop

Reasonable 100GB plan Cons Outdated and expensive basic plan

5G access locked behind expensive plans

Allvoi is one of the only carriers with a plan that charges for individual texts, but its 100GB plan is good for the price.

Black Wireless Black Wireless starts its plans at $15 per month for 200 talk and text units and 500MB of data. Unlimited plans are $20, $30, and $40 and include 1GB, 10GB, and 22GB of data, respectively. Pros Generous international calling with unlimited plans

Discounts for longer commitments Cons No phones for sale

Black Wireless might not have phones for sale, but it has great international calling perks on its unlimited plans.

Boost Infinite Boost Infinite's plans start at $25 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data (30GB before throttling). For $60 per month, you get all that, the latest iPhone or Galaxy S device every year, and unlimited talk, text, and data to or from Canada and Mexico. Pros Plans that include a flagship phone

Very generous basic plan Cons No international calling on basic plan From $15/month

Do you need to have the newest phone every year? If so, Boost Infinite is exactly what you're looking for.

Boost Mobile Boost Mobile's monthly plans begin at $15 for unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data. At the other end of the spectrum is the $60 plan which comes with unlimited data throttled after 30GB, unlimited calling to Mexico, and hotspot capability. Pros Free SIM cards

Hotspot on most plans Cons No logic to which perks are included in specific plans

Boost Mobile has decent rates, but too many of its plans are exclusively for new customers. It might not be possible to change to a better plan if you're already a customer.

Consumer Cellular Consumer Cellular's unlimited talk and text plans start at $20 a month with 1GB of data. For $25, $35, or $50, you can up that to 5GB, 10GB, or 50GB, respectively. Pros 50GB for $50 is a pretty good deal

Plenty of phones and watches available Cons Some plans only available if you call

Consumer Cellular isn't a flashy company with flashy marketing, but it has decent rates and discounts if you're an AARP member.

Cricket Wireless To take advantage of Cricket's best deals, you'll pay some in advance. Pay for a year upfront to get unlimited talk, text, and data for $30 a month. If you don't want to pay in advance, the best you can do is $55 per month for nothing extra except the option to add hotspot capability. Pros Unlimited talk, text, and data to and from Canada and Mexico

5G available on all plans Cons No hotspot option on most plans

Cheapest plans only available with pre-pay plans

Cricket might not have the best rates or prices for your needs, but it's one of the few carriers to include unlimited North American roaming on all of its plans.

FreedomPop FreedomPop has two plans. For $10 a month, you get unlimited talk and text with 1GB of data. For $30, you can bump up your data to 10GB before it's throttled. Pros Latest phones available

5G on both phones Cons Only two plans

Only iPhones availabile in the shop

FreedomPop markets itself as the "#1 Cell Service for Seniors," but be kind to your grandparents and find them a better carrier.

FreeUp Mobile FreeUp's monthly plans start at $10 for unlimited talk and text with no data. Data starts at $18 for 3GB and goes up to $45 for 30GB of unthrottled data. Pros Save money with 3-, 6-, and 12-month plans

Free SIM cards Cons No phones for sale

There are better deals out there, but FreeUp has many plans to choose from with different levels of commitment, so you might find something that suits you.

Good2Go Mobile Good2Go Mobile's month-to-month plans start at $15 for unlimited talk and text with 1GB of unthrottled data and go up to $55 for 3GB. Pros Lots of plans to choose from

Refer-a-friend discounts Cons Small discounts for signing up for more than a month

Only phones available are older iPhones

Good2Go's best feature is the number of plans it has. Make sure to read all the fine print on the prices, since the listed prices have auto-pay discounts applied.

H2O Wireless The cheapest plan in H2O's month-to-month stable is $20 per month for unlimited talk and text with 3GB of unthrottled data. There are also plans for $30, $40, $50, and $60 with 10GB, 20GB, 40GB, and 60GB, respectively. Pros Unlimited talk and text to 70 countries

Hotspot with all plans Cons Only three phones in the shop

No high-data annual plans

H2O's best value is at the highest tier, where you can get data for $1 per gigabyte. In addition to monthly plans, it has pay-as-you-go, annual, and data-only plans.

Jolt Mobile Jolt has plans for everything but smartphones. Its smartwatch plans start at $5 for 100 minutes, 100 texts, and 100MB. For $10, you get 500 minutes, 50 texts, and 1GB of data. Data-only plans start at $3 for 300MB over 30 days and go up to $218 for 50GB over 360 days. Pros SIM and plans available on website or Amazon Cons No phone plans

Easy to find a plan better than $5 a gigabyte

If you're looking to buy your plan and SIM card from Amazon, Jolt Mobile might be for you. Its prices aren't extraordinary, but they're okay.

Naked Mobile Naked Mobile has five plans, but they should cover about every budget and need. For $20 a month, you get unlimited voice and text. For $30, you get 20GB of hotspot data. For $35, $50, and $75, you get 10GB, 50GB, and 100GB of data/hotspot. Pros Great price for 100GB

Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada Cons Only five plans

Few MVNOs offer a plan with 100GB of data per month, but if you do a lot of gaming or uploading to YouTube on the go, Naked Mobile might be the carrier for you.

Patriot Mobile All of Patriot Mobile's plans come with unlimited talk and text. Starting at $25 per month, you get 1GB of data up to $75 per month for 40GB. Pros Modern flagship phones available in the store

Referral bonuses Cons Crazy premium on data

No international options

Patriot Mobile is the carrier for you if you want to pay a premium on your plan to fund Christian Conservative causes. Definitely not for everyone.

PureTalk PureTalk's plans begin at $20 a month for unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of data and go up to $65 for 60GB of data. It also has data-only tablet plans for $10, $20, and $30 for 2GB, 5GB, and 10GB respectively. Pros Discounts for multiple lines

Latest flagship phones available Cons Flaky customer service

PureTalk has competitive prices and free calling to over 70 countries, plus hotspot data on every plan.

Red Pocket You can get started with Red Pocket for $10 per month for 1GB of unthrottled data and unlimited talk and text. It also has $20, $30, and $40 plans available with 5GB, 20GB, and 3GB of data. Pros 5G on all plans

Free roaming in Canada and Mexico Cons Only iPhones available in the store

Red Pocket may only have four plans, but they're a decent value, especially if you take advantage of its annual plan savings.

Straight Talk Straight Talk's basic plan is $30 per month for 1,500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 100MB. For $35, you get unlimited talk, text, and 10GB. For $45, $55, and $65, you unlock unlimited data and 10GB, 15GB, and 20GB of hotspot data. Pros Landline, home Wi-Fi, and data-only plans available

Calling to Canada and Mexico included in plans over $35 Cons $30 for anything less than unlimited talk/text is a lot

Straight Talk has a lot of plans to choose from depending on what you need. If you opt for its $55 or $65 plan, you can also get a Walmart+ membership.

TracFone TracFone's unlimited talk and text plans start at $15 per month. For $20, $25, $30, and $40, you can add 2GB, 3GB, 5GB, or 10GB, respectively, to your plan. TracFone also has discounts for using auto-pay or paying more than one month in advance. Pros Lots of plans to choose from Cons Doesn't have the latest phones available

TracFone is the granddaddy of MVNOs and its plans reflect that. Most of its offerings are multi-month contracts with a fixed number of minutes per month. There are better deals out there.

UNREAL Mobile Unreal Mobile has two plans, both paid quarterly and with unlimited talk and text. For $60 ($20 per month), you get 10GB per month. For $120 ($40 per month) you get 25GB. Pros Hotspot with both plans

Free talk and text to anywhere Cons Only two plans

Despite having only two plans, Unreal Mobile isn't a bad deal, especially if you make international calls.

Wing Wing's most basic plan comes with unlimited talk and text (no data) for $15 per month. Plans with data start at $17 per month for 1GB and go up to $65 per month for 40GB. Pros Hotspot on all data plans

Unlimited international texting Cons $12 per day for international roaming

Wing has decent (but not the best) plans. It even has internet-only plans with unlimited data for $120 a month.