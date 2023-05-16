Keeping up with all the notifications flooding your inbox can be overwhelming if your company has several Slack channels. Whether it's the constant chatter on the watercooler channel or updates from a project you're no longer involved in, muting channels can save you time and energy.

Like the best Android phones come bundled with features to help you prioritize what's important, muting Slack channels helps filter out the noise, allowing you to focus better on your role. Whether you like Slack-ing on your phone or prefer your PC, this article shows how to mute your notifications for individual channels.

How to mute a channel in Slack

Mute a channel on the desktop app

Launch the Slack web app (or the Windows app) on your PC or Chromebook. Look for and select the channel you'd like to mute. Click the channel name in the upper-left corner of the conversation header. A pop-up menu appears. Click the notifications option below the channel name. It may read as Get notifications for @ Mentions. However, you'll see Enable notification if you haven't previously enabled notifications. A drop-down menu appears. Select Mute channel. Alternatively, you can mute a channel by right-clicking on the name from your channel list on the left sidebar and selecting Mute Channel.

After muting a channel, it becomes grayed out. However, you'll still see the unread notification count beside the channel name.

Mute a Slack channel on the mobile app

The steps to mute Slack channels are the same on the Android and iOS mobile apps. We've used an Android phone for this post, but iPhone users should have no problem following along.

Open the Slack mobile app on your Android or iPhone. Select the channel you'd like to mute. Tap the channel name in the conversation header at the top of the screen. 2 Images Close Scroll down and flip the toggle beside Mute Channel. Close

How to find and unmute silenced channels

You can see all the channels you muted or changed notifications for at a glance. Here's how.

Unmute a silenced Slack channel on your desktop

Open the Slack web app on your web browser or launch the Windows app on your PC. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Alternatively, select the name of your organization in the upper-left corner. Click Preferences. Scroll to the bottom of the pop-up window to see all the channels you customized. Alternatively, use the anchor link You have set special notification rules for X channels to jump to the end.

To reset the notification defaults for any channel, click the X next to the channel.

How to unmute Slack channels from the mobile app

To see your muted channels on mobile, follow these steps.

Launch the Slack app on your iPhone or Android device. Go to the You tab in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Notifications. 2 Images Close Select Channel-specific notifications. 2 Images Close You can easily adjust the settings for each channel by tapping the name and choosing a new notification setting. Close

Add some excitment to Slack

With the constant stream of information and notifications we receive daily, taking control of our digital lives is more important than ever. Muting Slack channels where you aren't involved is one way to do that. It helps streamline your notifications and reduce distractions.

While Slack can be overwhelming at times, it can also be a great place to connect with coworkers who work in different offices, and it's our favorite app for sending urgent notifications to everyone. If you or your company is new to Slack, there's a lot you can do to customize the app. One of our favorite ways to add a little excitement to otherwise dull messages is by adding and using Slack custom emojis.