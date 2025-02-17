The Galaxy Watch 7 is an excellent smartwatch. It does everything you’d expect but adds an essential health-related function its competitors lack: body composition scanning​​​​​​. That feature alone does more for you than BMI or context-less numbers on your scale. As good as it is, the Galaxy Watch 7 needs a few more apps to help you be as productive as possible. There are also quality-of-life apps. I’ve used Galaxy Watches for a few generations, and these are my top apps for administrative productivity and getting the most out of my health and fitness routines.

10 Google Wallet/Pay

Because your phone may not be from Samsung

Close

I move around a lot. I’m talking about phones, so I don’t like being locked into any mobile ecosystem. Most apps I use daily, like Evernote or RememberTheMilk, are accessible from any desktop or mobile OS. That’s why I download Google Wallet and make it my default tap-to-pay app. If I decide to move away from Samsung smartwatches or want to use this watch with a non-Samsung Android phone, I can continue paying as I’m accustomed to.

9 Gmail

Get the mail!

Close

I have multiple Gmail accounts, so downloading the native app is one of the first things I do on any watch that doesn’t have it installed. You’ll need to open your phone to see certain images and links, but triaging mail on the watch is straightforward and allows you to flag priority emails and get to them when you’re in front of your laptop, tablet, or phone.

8 Google Home

Get Smart … Home

Close

Download the native Home app to control all your Google smart home devices. Best of all, after downloading the app, you can add its tile and access your Google Home favorites.

7 WhatsApp

For now…

Close

We’ll see where Zuck takes things from here, but I download WhatsApp because I communicate with friends and communities via the Meta-owned service. If it devolves into a free-for-all due to Meta’s new moderation policies, I’m out! WhatsApp remains on my essential list of Galaxy Watch 7 downloads for now.

6 Outlook

Professional productivity