When so much of our lives are digital, certain things are necessary when leaving the house. Over the years, the gadgets that come with me and the accompanying accessories have shifted as technology has improved and my needs have changed. The one thing that hasn't changed is that I always have an Android phone when leaving home, most frequently the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The items that tag along depend on whether I'm heading out for a long weekend locally or traveling internationally. Here are the gadgets I must bring when I leave home.

5 Battery pack

Always be prepared

Aside from my phone, if I leave my house and there is even the slightest chance that I won't have easy access to a power outlet, I bring a power bank. For a compact option, I like the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Stand. It is well-built, has USB-C out, packs 10,000mAh of battery capacity, and has a wireless charging pad that lifts to act as a stand for my phone. While the battery pack is Apple-user-focused with the AirPod charging pad, the compact battery pack works great for this Android fan.

My new go-to charger for long trips is one of the latest releases from Anker: the Laptop Power Bank. Offering up to 165W of output from the 25,000mAh battery in a compact form factor, this power bank can do it all except be a wireless charger. I forgive that because it has two built-in USB-C charging cables. One doubles as the carrying strap and the other is retractable and stays magnetically tucked away. There is also a USB-C and USB-A port to plug additional cables into.

The vibrant display shows all the info I could want when charging devices. It's great to see how much battery is left in the tank, the output or input charge rate, estimated charging times, and more. Plus, I get some peace of mind when using this charger with Anker's AcitveShield 2.0, monitoring charging temp, overcharging, and more safety points to ensure the charger and devices won't be damaged.

4 Wall charger

More power

The wall charger I like to bring with me for general preparedness because of its size and output options, and also because I think it's fun, is the Ugreen Uno 65w Charger. This thing looks like a little robot wearing headphones with removable, magnetic feet that cover the wall prongs. There's a tiny screen that shows different faces depending on the charging state. While this charger doesn't do anything overly special, the dual USB-C and single USB-A ports offer enough options when I need to top up. The aesthetic of the charger is part of what keeps it in my travel bag.

While the new Anker Laptop Charger will be moving into my travel bag, the Anker 727 Charging Station has been and will stay there for long trips, along with the MINIX 66W Turbo 3-Port GaN Wall Charger for international travel. What I like about the Anker 727 100W charging station is that it has a 5-foot cable to plug into the outlet, which seems to be a pain to get to in hotels. It has two 110V outlets, two USB-C, and two USB-A ports that are easily accessible from the desktop.

MINIX is my go-to international charger thanks to the 66W output, compact size, and easily swapped-out plug types to match the country I'm in. The last thing you want to do is be in a foreign country and have a dead phone or a charger that doesn't work with the outlets available. This charger covers that, and it adheres to the needs of travelers by being compact.

3 Audio

My place of sanity

I have to have access to my music. Whether through my phone's speaker, Bluetooth speaker, or headphones, I have to have music when traveling. A great speaker for traveling is the Soundcore Select 4 Go. Don't let the low price fool you. This thing has excellent battery life, sounds great for its size, is water and dust-resistant, and is compact. But my headphones are the most used when on the move.

Since I had a bad experience with Samsung earbuds, I'm cautious when trying new ones. I've been using the Nothing Ear 2 for a couple of years and enjoy them. I have been trying the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, and while I like the audio quality, they irritate my ears, so I can't decide if I'll stick with those. I've also been trying out new buds that don't go in my ears, like the SHOKZ New OpenFit 2, EarFun OpenJump, and the Soundcore AeroClip earbuds. While none help with blocking sound, the audio quality and comfort are impeccable.

When I need to block out the sound of the world or airplane, I put on my Beats Studio3. I have used these for a couple of years, and while they aren't the top-of-the-line in any headphone category, these cans sound good and have plenty of ANC to let me disconnect from my surroundings. Since I don't travel much by plane, I don't need $350 headphones or anything like that. The Studio3 headphones offer solid features for my needs and fold nicely to pack away without taking up too much space.

2 Mobile gaming

Time for fun

Source: Nacon

I'm not a big mobile gamer, but I tend to do more of it when on the road. I picked up the RIG Nacon MG-X PRO to make gaming on the go enjoyable, and it works well with my Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This controller is comfortable, and I like the buttons and control sticks. It's great being able to dive into a game and manage it as I would on a console. Speaking of consoles, along with working perfectly with Xbox Game Pass, I can use this controller to play emulated games from older consoles for a complete on-the-go gaming session.

1 Tablet

Going big

Aside from my laptop, which has been the Honor MagicBook Pro 16 for the past year, the large-screen device I take with me is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This beast of a tablet serves many functions. Aside from being my entertainment device on the plane or hotel, it is a productivity powerhouse. I don't have a keyboard case for my tablet, but when paired with the ProtoArc XKM01 Foldable Keyboard Mouse Combo, I have more than enough tools to work well and comfortably. My favorite part of the kit is the adjustable stand for its range of adjustments and compact design.

While I don't take advantage of everything the Tab S9 Ultra is capable of, I love that it can act as a secondary monitor for my PC to make working less of a hassle. If you've had to go back to using a single monitor after using multiple, you know the struggle. The S Pen comes in handy for taking quick notes or signing documents on the go, and this tablet is a joy to use.

Making the most of the road