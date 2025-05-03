The best part about being in the Android ecosystem is its flexibility. Unlike the competition (looking at you, Apple), Android gives you the freedom to use different form factors. You have options from standard slab phones to flip phones and book-style foldables that unfold into a tablet-like experience, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These foldable phones offer plenty of screen space, making it easy to multitask and run apps side by side.

That said, not all apps are fully optimized for large foldable screens. Some still feel like stretched versions of phone apps. But when apps are properly optimized, they look and function beautifully. Here are some of the best apps optimized for foldables that I always install on any foldable phone I use.