Key Takeaways Guided by Elon Musk, X (Twitter) is revamping the 'block' functionality on the platform.

The impending change will allow users you've blocked to see your public posts, but those blocked won't be able to engage with your content.

It is currently unclear how X aims to bypass Google and Apple's app guidelines, which include strict blocking requirements.

In a move supported by some and opposed by many others, it looks like X (Twitter) is finally going ahead with owner Elon Musk's idea of overhauling the block functionality.

The idea of modifying how blocking someone works on X has been on the world's richest individual's mind for a while now. Instances of him talking about getting rid of blocking can be found as early as August 2023. "Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs," he wrote in a tweet reply last year.

Subsequently, in March this year, in another tweet reply, Musk wrote "It achieves nothing to “block” public posts. Time to get rid of block in favor of stronger mute."

The idea was clear, and in September, Musk made a final comment about revamping blocking, stating that it's "high time. The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post."

Now, three-and-a-half weeks later, the change has been made official as 'coming soon,' though it is still unclear if the platform can go ahead with it without risking removal from major app stores.

The change will make it so that your public posts will remain visible to users that you have blocked. The idea here is that the blocking mechanism is redundant, considering that public posts can already be seen by those blocked if they simply create a new burner account.

Under the new regime, those blocked will still be able to view your posts, though they wouldn't be able to engage with it. This includes not being able to like, reply, repost, or engage with the content in any way. The change will mark a significant change in the way X operates. Since its Twitter days, the platform's blocking policy has always completely prevented blocked users from viewing the blocker’s profile and posts.

As mentioned above, supporters of the change quote the idea that burner accounts exist, and blocking is, essentially, redundant. Those opposing the change, rightfully so, quote concerns about the potential for harassment from stalkers.

X might be skirting Google and Apple's app guidelines

"How do I stop my stalker from seeing my posts?" "I had enough restraining orders in my lifetime. I don't want anyone I block to see my tweets. Period." "Oh yes. Now that creepy person you blocked can see your timeline again. Sure they can’t interact but they can still screenshot and repost, etc… Fantastic." These are just some of the endless replies from users opposing the change.

It is currently unclear what timeline X refers to when it says the change is launching "soon." What is clear, however, is that it will likely have to overcome major hurdles to implement the change. X is listed on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store, and both of them have stringent rules that listed apps must follow. For applications with user-generated content, this includes a strict blocking requirement.

Source: Google, Apple

In Google's case, it says an app with user-generated content (UGC) that offers "user interaction with specific users (for example, direct messaging, tagging, mentioning, etc.) must provide an in-app functionality for blocking users." Additionally, specifically for social networking platforms, apps must have an "in-app functionality to report users and content, and to block users."

Apple's guidelines lay out similar rules, suggesting that apps with user-generated content must offer "the ability to block abusive users from the service." It is unclear if X's change falls under a gray area.

It is, according to both Google's and Apple's guidelines, offering block functionality — it's just that its new idea of blocking doesn't match industry standards, and Apple's and Google's guidelines don't specifically define what 'blocking' should entail.