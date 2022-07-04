Whether you are busy cleaning, cooking, or relaxing, Google Nest smart speakers are a perfect companion to lighten up your mood. Thanks to a seamless Google Assistant integration, Google Nest speakers can control your smart home and play favorite songs from music streaming services using voice commands. That said, the Google Assistant doesn’t work with every music service. Here are the top music services you can use with Google Assistant and Nest speakers.

The list of music services that work with Google Nest speakers will vary based on your region. Head to the Google Assistant page to check all music streaming partners.

1. YouTube Music

YouTube Music supports the Google Assistant and Google Nest speakers. The company bundles a YouTube Music subscription with YouTube Premium. Pay for one of the YouTube Premium plans to remove ads, enable background playback and downloads, and get access to the entire YouTube Music library.

You can use the “Ok Google” command and ask the Assistant to play relaxing music, music for sleeping, resume a previous song, or start a specific song on YouTube Music. You can also skip, shuffle, like/dislike songs, and repeat a song with commands.

Start paying for YouTube Premium and get the most out of your YouTube Music subscription.

Price: $12 per month, $120 per year, $18 per month for up to 5 family members

2. Spotify

Spotify – the world’s largest music streaming service, plays well with the Google Assistant and Nest speakers. You can ask Assistant to play today’s top hits, a specific playlist, skip to the next song, or start your favorite singer’s songs on Spotify. Google Assistant won’t work with Spotify Lite (the company’s small app aimed at saving data).

Google Assistant support comes with glaring limitations for free users. You must become a paid subscriber to unlock full access to the Spotify library.

Price: $10 per month, Due plan at $13 a month

3. Apple Music

Apple continues to explore the Android ecosystem by offering neat-looking Apple Music widgets and seamless integration with the Google Assistant. Apple Music subscribers can summon the Google Assistant and ask it to play Lady Gaga or any of your preferred playlists over Nest Audio. Don’t forget to specify the music service name at the end of every command to clear any confusion for Google Assistant.

Price: $10 per month, family plan with up to six accounts for $15 per month

4. Pandora

Pandora is only available in the United States. Once you link the service to Google Assistant, you can ask Assistant to play songs or start a radio station on Pandora. Like YouTube Music, you can thumb up/down for better personalization and manage playback controls with voice commands. Pandora offers two paid plans to choose from – Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium. The Plus plan comes with 30-day free trial while the latter sweetens the deal with 60-day trial.

Price: $5 per month for Pandora Plus and $10 per month for Pandora Premium

5. iHeart

iHeart is available in selected regions like North America, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. You can stream music, radio stations, and podcasts from iHeart on supported devices. You can ask the Google Assistant to play 103.5 FM or any station on iHeart, and it will complete the task without breaking a sweat. While the Plus plan offers on-demand music, the All Access tier unlocks the ability to create unlimited playlists and offline support.

Price: iHeart Plus for $5 per month, All Access plan for $10 per month

6. SiriusXM

SiriusXM’s availability is limited to North America. You can play artist-curated channels, listen to stories behind popular songs, podcasts, and more. You can go with the streaming-only plan or opt for the Platinum plan to unlock all music & entertainment content.

Price: $11 per month for streaming only plan, $18 a month for the Platinum plan

7. Deezer

Deezer is region-restricted on Google Nest speakers in Australia, the US, the UK, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France, Canada, and Germany. Connect your Deezer Premium or HiFi account to your Google Nest speaker and control unlimited music with your voice commands. Deezer offers over 90 million tracks, thousands of podcasts, personalized playlists, high fidelity sound (in HiFi plan), and much more.

Price: $10 per month for Deezer Premium and $15 per month for Deezer HiFi

8. TuneIn Radio

TuneIn Radio’s free tier comes preloaded with the Google Assistant to use on Nest speakers. You can go with the Premium plan and listen to live sports stations, commercial-free music, and nonstop news from the biggest networks like CNN, MSNBC, and Bloomberg Media.

Price: $8 per month

Manage your playlists with voice commands

Although you can connect your phone to Google Nest speakers via Bluetooth to play songs, Google Assistant voice commands take away the hassle of interacting with your phone in the first place. You also have an option to set a default music streaming service on your Google Nest speaker.