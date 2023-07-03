Is it a coincidence that the Mr. Mobile, Michael Fisher, is joining the Android Police podcast for the second time (the first time under a different run) and both times the discussion at hands was about foldables? Maybe it is, but whatever the case may actually be, this episode is all about the Pixel Fold and our evaluations on how Google's first step into foldable phones has landed.

And if you want to be reminded of the first time we had Fisher on, it was for talking about the Motorola Razr. The original one. That folded. In 2020. You know.

