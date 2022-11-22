Mozilla can’t make much revenue with its great free and open-source browser Firefox outside its partnership with Google, so the company is looking for other ways to make sure it can comfortably stay afloat. One way to do that is the company’s subscription services, like email-alias service Firefox Relay or Mozilla VPN. To combine these two products in one package, Mozilla has announced a new annual subscription that gives you access to both Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN.

Mozilla’s combined subscription costs $6.99 a month on a yearly basis, meaning you’ll have to shell out $83.88 at once. The service also includes a 30-day money-back guarantee for those who subscribe to either service for the first time.

Firefox Relay is free in a basic form that only offers limited email aliases, small email sizes, and no phone number protection. The premium service gives you unlimited email masks, promo email blocking, and replies to forwarded messages. The dual subscription also gives you access to phone number masks, which usually come at an extra cost compared to email only. By itself, the full Relay service is $3.99 a month when paid annually ($47.88 total).

Mozilla is using Mullvad’s VPN servers to offer its VPN service, which goes for $4.99 a month when paid annually ($59.99 total). It lets you connect up to five devices at once with more than 500 servers in over 30 countries, doesn’t log your network activity, and offers device-level encryption.

Compared to paying roughly $4 and $5 for both services individually, the new privacy subscription allows you to save a bit. Rather than paying $9 a month, you’ll only have to pay $7 for both.

Mozilla offers a few more services that aren’t part of this subscription. Most notably, there is the read-it-later service Pocket, which allows you to save articles for later reference, which also offers a premium subscription. Since Pocket isn’t a privacy-first service, it makes sense not to include it for now. This might change in the long term, though.

In a sense, Mozilla is mirroring bundles we’ve seen from other tech companies before, and it might help convince people otherwise reluctant to get one of the services. Apple does something like it with Apple One, which combines many of its disparate services under one single banner. Google also offers Google One, though that offers different tiers with different levels of benefits.