Mozilla attempted to build a better news aggregator than the leading Apple News alternatives in Pocket, a read-it-later app it acquired in 2017. The app, which started as a Firefox extension before evolving into a standalone offline reading app, has since received regular updates, the most recent of which was the ability to add articles to your lists on the web. In keeping with Mozilla's commitment to privacy and security, the company has now given Pocket users an ultimatum to migrate to Firefox accounts.

If you have a Pocket account, you should see a prompt to migrate to a Firefox account in the coming weeks, though the transition will be optional for the time being. However, this will become mandatory by August 15. The change is intended to make signing in to the app more secure, Mozilla said in a blog post.

Mozilla framed Firefox accounts "as a safe and easy way for you to create an account" when the service was launched in 2014. If you've been using your Google login or Apple ID to sign in to Pocket, the change doesn't affect either method. Auto-migration will commence on July 11, though, forcing you to log in to Pocket with your new Firefox account that uses your existing Apple or Google credentials.

Otherwise, you'll be prompted to create a Firefox account by logging out of Pocket (if you're currently logged in) and then typing your email on the login page. After that, simply tap "Upgrade my account" to set up your new Firefox account. The next time you sign in to Pocket, simply choose "Continue with Firefox" to proceed.

Mozilla assures existing users that the migration won't disrupt their saved items or subscriptions for Premium users. In addition, Pocket will remain accessible on any of your favorite web browsers despite the Firefox account requirement. The same goes for the Pocket browser extensions.

This change should have no impact on the app's functionality. Mozilla has been asking Pocket users to make the switch to Firefox accounts since last year, initially giving them until June 30, 2022 to do so. However, it is only now that the company has taken this demand more seriously.