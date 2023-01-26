The internet is constantly expanding, with a seemingly incalculable number of new articles published every day. It's little surprise, then, that many of us rely on tools to help us manage this fire hose of information, like a read-it-later app or two to save articles we want to read but don't have time to get into right away. Of course, those reading lists can quickly become unmanageable themselves. Mozilla's been doing what it can to help, first integrating social bookmarking service Pocket into Firefox back in 2015, before acquiring it two years later. It's been quite some time since the Mozilla Pocket app got a visual refresh, and now it's getting a makeover that should help you find your saved articles quicker and easier than ever.

Mozilla has made two significant changes to the app, adding a new tab called "Home" and renaming the "My List" tab to "Saves." Home houses your saved links alongside curated recommendations. This was previously a web-only UI that was in beta testing in late 2021, and its arrival on mobile is the logical next step as Mozilla strives to gain traction in this market.

Your recently bookmarked articles show up at the top of the screen, with a "See all" button to view everything that you've stockpiled. In addition, there's an assortment of editorial recommendations labeled "Editors' picks" below the recent saves. At the bottom, you'll find recommendations from various categories, such as technology, travel, and entertainment.

2 Images

Close

The redesign has effectively removed the previous tabs "Recommended," Notifications," and "Profile." That said, the "My List" tab has stayed in place, albeit with a new name; it's now called "Saves," and Mozilla says it's a highly requested change by Pocket users. The refreshed tab allows you to filter content by tags, favorites, and highlights.

There's also a toggle to archive articles you've finished reading, as well as access to all the filters in a carousel at the top of the page. These changes are currently available on Android phones, with iOS devices set to follow suit later this year.

When Mozilla purchased Pocket in 2017, it envisioned the app as a crucial part of its strategy to make headway toward mobile devices, where it found little success in attracting users. The latest changes are meant to improve your reading experience on smartphones and tablets, in the face of tight competition from the likes of Instapaper and Matter.