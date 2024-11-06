Key Takeaways Mozilla Foundation is refocusing on Firefox, resulting in layoffs.

Mozilla has let go 30% of its staff and eliminated two major divisions.

Reorganization aims to ensure a more open and equitable technical future.

We love hearing about the wins in the tech industry, but the experience is always fleeting, where one day you can be up and the next, well, a lot of things can change in a short time. Unfortunately, we're getting bad news about the Mozilla Foundation, which has now laid off 30% of its employees.

Related Mozilla wants to go back to its Firefox roots The company wants to focus more on Firefox again

The sad news comes from a newly published report from Tech Crunch. The news outlet was able to reach out to Mozilla Foundations, Brandon Borrman, who is the brand's communications chief, who confirmed the layoffs. According to Borrman, the Mozilla Foundation is now "reorganizing teams to increase agility and impact."

Big changes at Mozilla

Borrman expanded, stating that this reorganization was necessary in order to "accelerate our work to ensure a more open and equitable technical future for us all." He continued, sharing "that unfortunately means ending some of the work we have historically pursued and eliminating associated roles to bring more focus going forward."

When it comes to the numbers, Tech Crunch was able to dig up a tax filing that showed the foundation employing 60 employees in 2022. This number has apparently doubled since then, with the Mozilla Foundation employing 120 employees in its most recent state. While the Mozilla Foundation would not confirm this, Tech Crunch states that a spokesperson "did not dispute the figure."

The ever-changing landscape in tech makes it hard for companies to adjust without some risks. This has especially been the case over the past few years, since the introduction of AI, which has become a focal point for many large and small companies. Earlier this year, Mozilla decided to center its focus, shifting its efforts in an attempt to go back to its roots with Firefox.

This maneuver wasn't without its casualties, with the company laying off close to 60 people in the process. In addition to the recent layoffs, we're seeing the company take things even further, shedding two major divisions of its brand. Both its advocacy and global programs will no longer be part of the company going forward.

In an email, Nabiha Syed, who is the executive director of the Mozilla Foundation, was able to confirm this change, and said that it was necessary in order to create a “unified, powerful narrative from the Foundation.” In an email to staff, which was obtained by Tech Crunch, Syed shared that "our mission at Mozilla is more high-stakes than ever" and that there's "a relentless onslaught of change in the technology (and broader) world, and the idea of putting people before profit feels increasingly radical.”

It's never easy to let people go, but Syed was firm in the email, stating that "sometimes saying goodbye to the excellent work that has gotten us this far because it won’t get us to the next peak. Lofty goals demand hard choices." Of course, only time will tell whether these changes will help the Mozilla Foundation in the long run.

Swift changes are always tough, but Mozilla has been around for 20 years, navigating these types of ups and downs since the early 2000s. While things don't look great now, it will be interesting to see where it will be in the next few years, as the competition is becoming more fierce by the day.