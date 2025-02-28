Summary Firefox’s new Terms of Use have users worried that the company is drifting from its open-source roots.

The new terms give Mozilla a broad license to what you upload or input, but it’s unclear what that actually covers.

Mozilla has clarified that collected data is for improving Firefox, security, and user experience, with settings available to manage what’s shared.

Mozilla has always prided itself on being open-source and transparent, but its latest move is making users uneasy. The new Terms of Use and Privacy Notice for Firefox come with legal strings attached, sparking concerns that the company might be straying from its core values.

Firefox’s new terms give Mozilla a “nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license” to everything you type into the web browser. The wording is fuzzy enough to raise alarms, as it’s unclear what data that actually covers, potentially including personal info, saved passwords, and browsing history.

Firefox’s new Terms of Use have left users scratching their heads, basically giving Mozilla the power to change the rules whenever it wants, even after you’ve started using the browser. It’s the kind of move you’d expect from Big Tech, not a company that champions open-source values. What's more worrying is that Mozilla can now cut off your access to Firefox at their discretion, no questions asked.

Mozilla likely made this move because about 75% of its funding comes from Google, as noted by Brave Software CEO and Co-founder Brendan Eich. But with Google being ruled a monopoly, there’s a good chance it’ll have to stop paying Firefox (and Safari) to keep Google Search as the default. That leaves Firefox scrambling for a new way to make money.

People freaked about the new terms, but Mozilla cleared things up

When the new terms dropped, online forums were flooded with frustrated users airing their grievances. But after Mozilla put out an explanation, things started to make a bit more sense. While it’s not perfect, the clarification helped ease some of the initial panic, giving folks a better idea of what’s actually going on with their data. Still, the whole thing left a bit of a sour taste.

Mozilla maintains that Firefox is still open-source at its core, but the new Terms of Use only apply to the official browser you download and use, not the underlying code. The organization argues the update is just about keeping up with tech changes and being more transparent about user commitments.

According to Mozilla, any data they collect is meant to improve Firefox, boost security, and enhance the user experience. Sure, some optional features might need a bit more data, but Mozilla promises that privacy is still a priority. Plus, it's quick to point out that you’ve got settings to tweak and control what you share.

Starting in early March, new Firefox users will have to agree to the Terms of Use, while current users will need to agree to them later on. Mozilla is quick to clarify that this license doesn’t mean they own your data or can do whatever they want with it beyond what’s outlined in their privacy policies. So, while it might sound intense, they’re promising they won’t overstep. Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on how it all plays out.