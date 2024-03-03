Summary Firefox on Android tablets is getting a much-needed redesign, including a new tab bar for smoother navigation.

Users can access the new tab bar on Firefox Nightly by enabling it through the Secret Settings pane within the app.

The updated tab bar is not yet fully functional, but it's a step in the right direction for improving the browsing experience on Android tablets.

One can currently find more than a dozen decent web browsers for Android, but Mozilla Firefox is undoubtedly among the best out there. While the browser's experience on Android phones is as smooth as it can get, the same cannot be said for Firefox on Android tablets. It is essentially a scaled-up version of the smartphone app and doesn't properly utilize the additional real estate on offer. Thankfully, we learned in January that Mozilla is working on a tablet-optimized version of the app. It now looks like developers are closer to rolling out this redesign more widely, with the updated tab bar appearing on the latest Nightly.

Developer/Writer Sören Hentzschel, who routinely covers Firefox-related developments, discovered the tab bar for Android tablets within the Secret Settings option inside Firefox Settings. This won't be activated by default on the Firefox Nightly app but can be enabled by going to Settings > About Firefox Nightly and tapping the Firefox logo five times. You will then find a whole new list of options on the main Settings page, including Secret Settings.

When activated, Firefox Nightly users should be able to find a conventional tab bar on their Android tablets. However, it's not fully complete, Hentzschel notes, with functionality like drag and drop for browser tabs currently unavailable. The same source has previously provided a glimpse of the updated Firefox app for Android tablets:

While it's pretty exciting that Firefox is finally developing a dedicated UI for Android tablets, it's long overdue. Some of the delays can be explained by the recent confusion about whether Mozilla is actually working on an updated tablet UI for Firefox. Now that there's officially a way to enable it on Firefox Nightly, we hope it won't take too long for it to appear in the stable version.

Mozilla's ideas page from a couple of years ago contains hundreds of people asking for a tablet interface on Android, but the developers only started taking this seriously some months ago. A GitHub entry from nearly half a decade ago talks about the missing desktop like tab bar option, so it's clear that Android tablet users have requested this feature for quite a while. It's also worth noting that the Firefox app on the Apple iPad offers a tab bar just like on the desktop version.

If you can't wait until Mozilla rolls out the fully functioning version of tab bars for Android tablets, you can try this free Firefox extension, which has excellent reviews from users.