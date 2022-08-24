Mozilla Firefox is right up there among the best browsers on Android, rubbing shoulders with other popular alternatives (for everyone who just doesn't go with Google Chrome out of habit). The latest version, Firefox 104, entered beta testing back at the end of July with a few functional improvements and ease-of-use additions, and now the stable version is rolling out to users worldwide on desktop and Android alike.

This week's stable release of Firefox 104 brings address autofill to the browser. You can dive into settings to add your address or edit it, so you won’t need to painstakingly type it out every time a website wants to know where you live or work. When Firefox sees a form requesting your address, it will now helpfully prompt you with a one-tap autofill option. Chrome already habituated us to this luxury over the last two years, but Firefox following suit is certainly welcome.

With this update, Firefox also delivers new options for not keeping records of your browsing history any longer than you want it to. You can manually delete your surfing history from the past hour, past two days, or from the beginning of time. We're also getting some bug fixes, like for issues with Firefox crashing when opening links from other apps, the placement for LastPass’s password manager widget, and how back-navigation works.

For the desktop release, Firefox 104 introduces significant changes which can help improve the battery life on notebooks and performance on low-end hardware. For example, the browser will now limit its use of system resources when not in the foreground. And on Windows 11 and M1 Macs, you can use the Firefox profiler to see the power usage of individual websites.

Firefox 104 is available through the Play Store now for your Android device. If you’re a desktop user, you can get the latest version from Mozilla’s website.