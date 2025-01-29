Remember MoviePass? It was a movie subscription service designed to give users a cheaper and better way to enjoy movies in theaters. While it was a great idea, MoviePass never really got its footing in the industry. It suffered a variety of setbacks, even getting pushback from the movie theater industry, which would eventually lead to its demise.

With that said, you can't keep a good idea down, as MoviePass would eventually be resurrected, trying to make the original idea work, but with new technologies in tow. And while there's nothing wrong with that, it looks like the company may be pivoting towards something new, which could be alarming to some, if a new email is an indicator of where it's heading.

The big question is how can this be

TechCrunch was the first to report the news of a new email that went out from MoviePass, asking its customers about AI and blockchain technologies. According to the news outlet, the email is a short survey that asks MoviePass customers about web3, NFTs, blockchain and more.

You can see a small snippet of the email provided by Chris Dehghanpoor on X. While many may be confused about this, it actually seems quite natural in the current environment, considering that many companies are trying to get into the aforementioned spaces. At least with MoviePass, it doesn't come completely out of left field, as the brand did announce web3 as part of its vision early on.

Furthermore, it recently also formed a partnership with Sui Foundation towards the end of 2024. While we haven't seen anything concrete come from this yet, the eventual goal is to allow users to pay using cryptocurrency. In addition, there's a vision to go past just watching movies here, providing users with the ultimate movie experience that could potentially include digital rewards.

With that said, just because MoviePass is surveying its customers about this technology, doesn't mean that this is going to immediately come to fruition. We've seen many different brands offer similar surveys to their customers that leads to nothing in the end. While some of these new items might be questionable to some, it's important for MoviePass to explore all options.

This is especially the case considering its first go around wasn't successful. However, this time around, things are a little different as the brand is actually succeeding, making a profit.