If you own a Samsung tablet or an older Galaxy phone with an SD card slot, storing large files like photos and videos on an SD card can save storage space on your phone. This additional storage space method is affordable, and moving pictures from your Samsung phone to an SD card is straightforward regardless of what Samsung device you have.

We walk you through how to move photos and files from your Samsung device to an SD card. If you still struggle for space, free up space on your device by deleting unused apps and using cloud storage options to store your photos.

How to install an SD card on your Samsung device

Before you get started, you need to install an SD card on your device. This isn't as simple as placing it into your device's SD card slot. Follow these steps to install and format your SD card correctly:

Insert the SD card into your device. Open the Settings app. Tap Storage. Depending on your device, this may be under a category like Device. Select your SD card. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Storage settings from the drop-down menu. Tap Format as internal. Confirm your selection by tapping Format SD Card. Tap Move content.

Formatting your SD card wipes any data on it, but it is necessary to transfer photos successfully.

How to move photos from a Samsung device with an SD card slot

These steps are the same regardless of your Samsung phone or tablet. If your SD card doesn't show up, remove and reinsert it, as your device should automatically detect it when properly installed. If it still doesn't appear, follow the steps in the previous section to reinstall your SD card.

Open the Files app on your Samsung device. Find the photos you want to move to your SD card. Tap and hold the photos. Tap Move from the pop-up window at the bottom of your screen. Close Tap your SD card on the left of your screen. This may be labeled as External Storage. Open the location you want to move your photos to. Tap Move here in the lower-right corner of your screen. Close

Your Samsung device starts moving your photos to your SD card. You'll receive a push notification when the transfer is complete.

How to move photos from a Samsung device without an SD card slot

If you own one of the latest Samsung phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24, it doesn't have an SD card slot. To move your photos to an SD card, you'll need:

Another device with an SD card slot (for example, a tablet or laptop)

A cloud storage service or USB-C cable.

Whether you want to move photos via the cloud or USB-C cable depends on how many images you want to move, the quality of the images, and how much time you have. We walk you through the pros and cons of each option.

Method 1: Move photos through the cloud

Cloud storage services make moving photos a breeze. You only need access to the same service from both devices and a stable internet connection. However, you'll usually pay a fee to store large amounts of data with cloud storage services. After uploading your photos to the cloud, download them and move them to your SD card using the method outlined above.

Pros

The Samsung device with photos doesn't need to be in the same space as the device with the SD card.

Photos can be transferred gradually over time.

Cloud storage serves as a backup for your photos.

Cons

Costs money.

Cloud storage services can degrade photo quality.

Method 2: Move photos through a USB-C cable

Transferring photos from your Samsung device to another device with an SD card slot via USB-C cable is simple. However, it is inconvenient to use as you'll need both devices during the process.

Pros

All you need is a USB-C cable.

Free.

Photo quality doesn't degrade.

Cons

Can't back up photos during the process.

Slow.

Can't transfer photos unless you have both devices on hand.

Should you store your photos on an SD card?

An SD card is a cheap and portable way to store large amounts of photos, but it has disadvantages. If the card is lost or broken, the data is permanently lost, and transferring pictures can be frustrating when many modern Samsung devices don't have SD card slots.

The best alternative is one of the many cloud storage services, but this comes with disadvantages, including subscription fees and potential photo quality loss.

We recommend using both methods. Store your photos on an SD card, but use a cloud storage service to back up your photos. Google Photos is preinstalled on most Android phones, but other excellent alternative services will keep your photos secure.

