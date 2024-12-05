Key Takeaways Motorola's special edition Razr+ will feature a special Pantone color scheme.

We here at Android Police love it when new smartphones are released with fun-looking color schemes. It drives us up a wall to see the same bland, boring flagship phone colors that companies continuously release alongside their “revolutionary” new smartphones that look exactly the same as the previous year’s version with upgraded camera specs and new AI capabilities as their new features. Yes, we’re preaching to the choir (and ranting a bit), but it’s important to highlight companies and phones that go outside the box in this realm. Motorola is doing just that with its special edition Razr+ that will be released soon.

Soon, the Motorola Razr+’s shell will be dipped in a bucket of the Pantone 2025 Color of the Year, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. Think coffee grinds, think brown, and think hot chocolate. It continues a multi-year partnership that Motorola has with Pantone, and to “evoke the sense of nature,” Motorola will actually stick a layer of some coffee grounds onto the Razr+. That’s fun, and if it is released before the end of 2024, there is no doubt it should be included in our list of the best-looking phones of the year alongside the RedMagic 9S Pro, OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition, and Sony Xperia 1 VI, to name a few.

The Razr+ is a solid flippable phone

(Source: Motorola)

We’ve been a big fan of Motorola’s flippable phone releases in recent years. The 2023 version of the Motorola Razr+ was our favorite foldable at the time, and the 2024 edition was everything we wanted to see and experience from a modern flip phone. While we still have our concerns with its foldable releases, Motorola’s second swing was certainly a home run and epitomized the idea of iteration done right. That isn’t to say we don’t think it can be improved upon at all; we’d like to see more reliable software updates, a higher IP rating, more internal power, and more in the 2025 edition of the Razr+.

Speaking about more reliable software updates, we’ve been burned a fair few times when it comes to Motorola’s promises of software updates. Motorola recently promised that its new G75 will feature five generations of OS upgrades, but if improvements through software updates are slowly drip-fed to us or never arrive, what’s the point of promising things to us anyway? Regardless, the combination of more affordable smartphones and exciting innovation at that cheaper price leads to our excitement regarding Motorola’s 2024 year in review, as it released several excellent daily drivers this year. Looking ahead to 2025, is there any chance a Motorola book-style foldable gets unveiled?