These days, Motorola is primarily known for its low-end phones. With the G-series making up most of its modern lineup, it's easy to forget about the company's flagship Edge devices. If you're in the market for some high-end hardware, it might be worth paying some attention to Motorola. Its rumored Moto Edge X is shaping up to be something pretty promising.

Thanks to some new leaks from 91mobiles and OnLeaks, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. The Moto Edge X — also known as the Moto Edge 30 — looks like previous Edge devices, down to the bottom-firing speaker grill and the left-aligned triple-lens layout. However, its camera bump sports a new circular shape rather than the rounded rectangle from this year's release. And although it's hard to tell from these renders, Motorola might finally ditch the glossy, smudge-prone plastic back for something a little more matte.

As far as the specs go, the Edge X seems pretty impressive. This phone might be one of the first devices to launch with a Snapdragon 898, Qualcomm's upcoming — and as-of-yet unannounced — flagship processor for 2022. That's a big step up for the series, which has primarily relied on upper-mid-range processors from the 700-series for its last two releases. Combined with either 8 or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, it sounds like a daily driver candidate — assuming Motorola gets the price right, of course.

Like this year's model, Motorola is keeping its 6.67" OLED panel flat — the curved edges that earned the series its name are still missing in action. Cameras aren't usually the company's strong suit, but with a pair of 50MP sensors (along with a third unspecified 2MP lens), maybe the company can finally pull off some magic in this category. Unfortunately, this phone might ship with Android 11 — a real bummer considering the company's history with missing software updates.

Today's report suggests Motorola might launch the Edge X before the end of the year, beating out other phones like Samsung's Galaxy S22 to Qualcomm's latest processor. Whether that'll be enough to launch the company back into consideration for Android enthusiasts everywhere, however, remains to be seen.

